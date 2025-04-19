The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN splits doubleheader vs CSU Bakersfield on Friday

Ethan Shirazi, Reporter
April 19, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN designated hitter Tiara Westbrook taking a swing vs. Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field on April, 12, 2025.

After dropping their first conference series of the year last week to Cal State Fullerton, the CSUN softball team hosted Cal State Bakersfield for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon, looking to get back on track.
The Matadors opened Friday’s doubleheader with a hard-fought comeback win against the Roadrunners, pulling off the 8-7 win at Matador Diamond, but could not clinch the series. CSUN’s second comeback effort ultimately fell short, dropping game two 4-3.

Game one:

Things didn’t start well for CSUN as the Roadrunners’ offense came out strong and scored three runs in the first inning.
Errors and defensive mishaps gave CSUB extra chances early in the game, and they capitalized by scoring six runs in the first three innings.
CSUN had an answer for everything the Roadrunners presented. The Matadors scored a run in the first three innings but still trailed 6-4 heading into the fourth inning.
Alexa Landeros delivered a two-run double in the fourth inning that tied the game for the Matadors.
CSUB took the lead back two innings later on a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Alexis Chavez came through in the clutch for CSUN after hitting an RBI double to tie the game. A few batters later, Landeros drove in the go-ahead run, giving the Matadors the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan was proud of her team’s fight after game one:
“I think we did a good job trying to come fighting and coming back. Alonso did a great job keeping us in the game to give us a chance.”


Game two:

Similar to the first game, CSUB got ahead early to kick off game two. The Roadrunners blitzed the Matadors for four runs scattered across the first three innings.
CSUN got on the board in the bottom of the second when infielder Jerzie Liana scored on a wild pitch after reaching base with a single.
One inning later, CSUN outfielder Raegan Jackson scored, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
Landeros continued her strong performance in the fourth inning, hitting a single that brought in Chavez and made it a one-run game. The Matadors had runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but left them stranded both times.
Morgan said there’s a clear focus going into Saturday’s series finale:
“We gotta be able to come out and play our game and hopefully be able to make our adjustments. So as an offense, you gotta be better. We need to make better adjustments faster,” Morgan said.
The veteran coach commended her team’s spirited efforts during the doubleheader.
“I was proud of the way that we were able to compete,” Morgan said. “We know what they’ll have in the circle, so it’s our job as a team and as a coaching staff to make sure that we’re prepared and we’re ready for tomorrow.”
CSUN improved to 18-22 overall with eight games remaining in the season. They will look to take the series on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Kyle Panganiban, 17, tips his helmet to teammate Roberto Gonzalez, 51, after his first pitch swinging leadoff homer on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball drops second game to OSU
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball drops series opener to Oregon State
CSUN opposite hitter Jalen Phillips, 18, preparing to serve vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
‘He’s been that guy:’ Jalen Phillips leads surging men’s volleyball team
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
Column: Matadors’ Pitching Woes Mount in Tough Start to 2025
Some journalists have claimed that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is much like the modern-day version of Sen. Bernie Sanders with more of a personal touch to her messaging, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Record number attend ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ in Downtown Los Angeles
CSUN infielder Alexa Chavez, 5, swinging at a pitch vs. Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field on April, 12, 2025.
CSUN softball suffers setback in series sweep vs. Cal State Fullerton
More in Sports
Kyle Panganiban, 17, tips his helmet to teammate Roberto Gonzalez, 51, after his first pitch swinging leadoff homer on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball sent scrambling in loss to Portland
CSUN infielder Jerzie Liana battling off a pitch vs. Cal State Fullerton at Anderson Family Field on April 11, 2025.
CSUN softball blanked in series opener vs. Cal State Fullerton
CSUN middle blocker Stillian Delibosov, 1, completing a kill vs. UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on April 10, 2025.
CSUN men’s volleyball fight off UC San Diego in five sets
CSUN head coach Andy Newman speaks to players before a game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2025. The Matadors lost 71-77.
Andy Newman’s culture shift transforms the CSUN basketball program
Players huddle before a game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 4, 2025. The Matadors defeated Hawai'i in straight sets 25-17. 25-20 and 25-20.
Men's volleyball swept by the hands of Hawai’i
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN baseball drops season series to Cal State Fullerton
More in Uncategorized
Nintendo Switch 2 Key Art. Courtesy of Nintendo.
Nintendo Switch 2 unveiled - Innovative games, higher performance and higher pricing
CSUN dance club Northridge Street Dancers perform April Fool's flash mob in front of Sierra Tower at CSUN in Northridge, CA. on Apr. 2, 2025.
CSUN dance club surprises students with April Fools flash mob
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Educating the Immigrant Community: Resources to avoid self-deportation
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
The CSUN Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lawrence Stoffel, performing at The Soraya on March 11, 2025.
Wind Ensemble Delivers Thrilling Night of Varied Music at The Soraya