CSUN splits doubleheader vs CSU Bakersfield on Friday

After dropping their first conference series of the year last week to Cal State Fullerton, the CSUN softball team hosted Cal State Bakersfield for a doubleheader on Friday afternoon, looking to get back on track.

The Matadors opened Friday’s doubleheader with a hard-fought comeback win against the Roadrunners, pulling off the 8-7 win at Matador Diamond, but could not clinch the series. CSUN’s second comeback effort ultimately fell short, dropping game two 4-3.

Game one:

Things didn’t start well for CSUN as the Roadrunners’ offense came out strong and scored three runs in the first inning.

Errors and defensive mishaps gave CSUB extra chances early in the game, and they capitalized by scoring six runs in the first three innings.

CSUN had an answer for everything the Roadrunners presented. The Matadors scored a run in the first three innings but still trailed 6-4 heading into the fourth inning.

Alexa Landeros delivered a two-run double in the fourth inning that tied the game for the Matadors.

CSUB took the lead back two innings later on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Alexis Chavez came through in the clutch for CSUN after hitting an RBI double to tie the game. A few batters later, Landeros drove in the go-ahead run, giving the Matadors the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan was proud of her team’s fight after game one:

“I think we did a good job trying to come fighting and coming back. Alonso did a great job keeping us in the game to give us a chance.”



Game two:

Similar to the first game, CSUB got ahead early to kick off game two. The Roadrunners blitzed the Matadors for four runs scattered across the first three innings.

CSUN got on the board in the bottom of the second when infielder Jerzie Liana scored on a wild pitch after reaching base with a single.

One inning later, CSUN outfielder Raegan Jackson scored, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Landeros continued her strong performance in the fourth inning, hitting a single that brought in Chavez and made it a one-run game. The Matadors had runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but left them stranded both times.

Morgan said there’s a clear focus going into Saturday’s series finale:

“We gotta be able to come out and play our game and hopefully be able to make our adjustments. So as an offense, you gotta be better. We need to make better adjustments faster,” Morgan said.

The veteran coach commended her team’s spirited efforts during the doubleheader.

“I was proud of the way that we were able to compete,” Morgan said. “We know what they’ll have in the circle, so it’s our job as a team and as a coaching staff to make sure that we’re prepared and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

CSUN improved to 18-22 overall with eight games remaining in the season. They will look to take the series on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.