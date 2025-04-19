The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN baseball drops second game to OSU

Devlin Jimenez, Sports Reporter
April 19, 2025
Bella Vega Victoriano
Kyle Panganiban, 17, tips his helmet to teammate Roberto Gonzalez, 51, after his first pitch swinging leadoff homer on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.

The Matadors dropped the second game in their home series against No. 6 Oregon State, 16-11, on Friday afternoon at Robert J. Hiegert Field. The loss extends CSUN’s losing streak to five games.

OSU (29-7) jumped out to an early lead in the game, and CSUN (8-25) quickly responded. However, the Matadors’ bullpen fell apart during the middle innings, ultimately resulting in a loss.

CSUN struggled mightily against the Beavers’ bats all game, but especially in the fourth and sixth innings, where they gave up a combined 10 runs, giving the Beavers a hefty cushion from which the Matadors couldn’t rally.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s always pretty deflating when a team answers back like that,” designated hitter Andrew Gauna said. “I think being able to keep that aggression and hunger for all nine innings is gonna help us tomorrow.”

The Matadors had a great start in the batter’s box, recording five hits in the second inning, highlighted by an early three-run homer from right fielder Jarren Sanderson, which gave CSUN a 6-2 lead.

“It’s always nice to hit home runs,” Sanderson said. “It was just one of those days, you have some good ones and some bad ones and I had a good day so I’m feeling blessed.”

That didn’t deter OSU from rebounding with a run of their own. Despite going up big, CSUN starting pitcher Ryan Halamicek gave up 10 hits over the next few innings, three of which were huge home runs by Aiva Arquette, Gavin Turley and Trent Caraway that brought in 6 combined runs and put the Beavers up 11-7.

CSUN’s hot start was completely halted after OSU made a pitching change and went to AJ Hutchenson. Hutchenson kept the Matador’s bats in check, allowing just four hits and three runs over the next four innings.

However, the Matadors didn’t give up and continued to put their bats on the ball in the later frames.

“I feel like we’re always pretty confident,” Sanderson said. “We kept fighting and we knew that we had to continue to scrap.”

OSU kept the pressure on and notched another five runs, which was emphasized by another three-run bomb over the center field wall by Caraway.

CSUN made a good run in the final two innings, scoring two runs off a wild pitch and a walk that brought in Andrew Becker and Trent Abel. OSU pitcher Tanner Douglas eventually put the game away on three great strikeouts with the bases loaded.

The Matadors hope to bounce back and salvage a series sweep with a win tomorrow by staying locked in and continuing to play their game.

“[We need] to keep that same hunger, that same energy, and come out with a chip on our shoulder tomorrow. We’re playing really good baseball right now,” Gauna said.

The home series will conclude on April 19 at 1 p.m. at Robert J. Hiegert Field. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

