The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Matadors Bullpen Collapse Leads To Series Loss Against Hawai’i

Quinn Cisneros, Assistant Sports Editor
March 31, 2025
Bella Vega Victoriano
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN baseball team came into the ninth inning in Sunday afternoon’s rubber match vs. Hawai’i with a 10-4 lead, needing only three outs to get a much-needed conference series win and momentum heading into a big week for the program.

However, Hawai’i rattled off 10 runs in the final inning to seal a series win in the 14-10 thriller for the Rainbow Warriors at Robert J. Hiegert Field. It’s the last time CSUN will host Hawai’i (20-6, 8-4) as Big West Conference foes as the Bows are moving to the Mountain West in 2026.

Before the ninth inning, the Matadors (6-17, 3-9) had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to provide extra run support. An RBI double was followed by a two-run home run from Xavier Rios, which ended up being his second long ball of the day to increase the Matadors’ lead to six runs.

Rios took his coach’s advice to heart and adjusted his approach, resulting in the big day at the plate for the junior catcher.

“I felt my swing being a little too big. The coach told me to just simplify, saw what I was able to get and worked a good count and got my swing off,” said Rios.

Heading into the top of the ninth, Hawai’i did not go down without a fight, forcing CSUN reliever Gabriel Hernandez out of the game after allowing the first three runners to reach before a detrimental grand slam narrowed the Matadors’ lead to just two runs.

Former Matador Shunsuke Sakaino took the wind out of his former team’s sail, lifting a game-tying home run to left center field.

In a game of improbability, the Bows did the unthinkable, scoring four more runs to take a 14-10 lead into the bottom half of the inning.

Stunned by what just occurred at the top of the frame, the Matadors were set down to end the game and complete the comeback for Hawai’i.

Despite the gut-wrenching loss, Rios tried to keep a positive outlook on the day. He finished 2-4 at the plate, hitting his first and second career home runs while plating five runners home.

“I think we did some really good things, but we just came up short in the end, kind of lost a bit of our mentality, but we know that. I’m not worried at all, I think we can still be a very good team,” said Rios.

It was a game of blown leads for the Matadors as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the game before Hawai’i struck back with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth.

CSUN’s starting pitcher, Max Mendes, gave it all he could in his third start of the season. The freshman tossed six innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and struck out four. Mendes had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning before surrendering three runs on five pitches.

Mendes highlighted his attack mode approach to his start.

“I kind of just went into this game just in attack mode. I was falling behind a lot, the fastball was working well and my slider as well. I just wanted to go out there and attack guys when I fell behind.”

Mendes said the team can bounce back, noting the team in their upcoming schedule.

“We got two midweeks coming up with Saint Mary’s and San Francisco, and we played well against Saint Mary’s in the fall. We haven’t seen San Francisco, but I got a lot of confidence in this team to bounce back because we always usually do,” said Mendes.

The Matadors now shift their focus quickly to the road as they face Saint Mary’s on Tuesday, April 1, at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Norma-Jean Knight and Cameron Woods in the backyard of the Black House holding the signs they designed before Take Back the Night's speak-out event in Northridge, Calif. on March 27, 2025. Last year's speak-out was Knight's first time sharing their own story to others.
Shouts echo through a sleeping campus as survivors Take Back the Night
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
Men’s volleyball upset at home vs. UC Santa Barbara
The Blues Project held an event at the Plaza Del Sol dedicated to raise awareness on suicide prevention in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025.
Students seek PAWS-itivity during midterms
Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro
Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro
More in Sports
CSUN men's basketball vs. UC Santa Barbara in the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships.
Shawn Chin-Farrell steps down as athletic director
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN Matadors Snap 10-Game Skid with win over Columbia
CSUN head coach Andy Newman calling out a play to his team vs. Hawai'i at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 8, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball to face Stanford in first ever NIT appearance
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco throws a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
CSUN softball splits doubleheader with Hawai’i
CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, drives into the basket as the Matadors fall to UCSB 68-53 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 30, 2025.
Matadors Nnenna Orji Rewarded With All-Big West Honorable Mention
Marcus Adams Jr. attempts to get past Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones (left) during a game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2025. The Matadors lost 71-77.
Injury and team foul issues leave CSUN searching for answers