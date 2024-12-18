The Sundial Culture Desks 2024 GOTYs | Sundial Podcast

The Sundial Culture Editor, Jesse Illanes and Senior Reporter, Nyan Gavino, discuss their top five video games of the year of 2024!

The year has brought many highs and lows in the gaming industry, and what better way to cap off the year by describing what we thought were the best games released throughout 2024!

Illanes and Gavino countdown their individual lists, with some crossover, providing an interesting discussion on 2024’s greatest releases while looking forward to what lies ahead in 2025 for gaming.

Finished watching the podcast? Take a look at our full reviews of the games mentioned from the Culture desk!