Ballet Folklorico Aztlan de CSUN is a club that has been around since the early 1970s. People have kept this group alive throughout the years despite numerous challenges. From natural disasters to COVID-19 lockdowns, this group has still managed to continue performing and growing. This short documentary dives a bit into the history of a Mexican folk dance group at CSUN and highlights a few of its members.

BFA advisor Diana Cabral has always had an interest in dancing ballet folklórico, but didn’t officially join a group until she came to CSUN. She discovered BFA de CSUN at a Meet the Clubs event back in 1995 and has been part of the group ever since. Cabral still continues to dance and perform with the group.

Jazmin Garcia has been dancing Ballet Folklorico since she was eight years old but joined BFA de CSUN during her freshman year of college. Since joining this group, she feels proud to be able to represent her culture in this beautiful art form.

BFA de CSUN is more than just a dance club– it’s a dancing community that ensures these traditional dance forms both on campus and off campus for many future generations.