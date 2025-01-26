The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Building Community with Clay

Jess Brumana, Video Editor
January 26, 2025
Jess Brumana

The grad students of CSUN’s Art department opened the doors of their gallery to offer a week of assorted workshops.

As an opportunity to build community and de-stress from the ongoing fires, students could learn about assorted crafts, culminating in a ceramic’s hand-building class. Attendees got to play with clay freely, while learning multiple techniques from Master’s of Arts student Jess Rock.

Students tried their hands at pinch potting, coil building, and slab building to create bowls, trays, and all sorts of little trinkets. This workshop was a rare chance to use CSUN’s ceramics equipment for those not enrolled in any ceramics classes.

