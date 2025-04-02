The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN softball unable to pull off upset in loss to UCLA

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
April 2, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN outfielder Mikayla Carman loading up to hit a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

After coming off a key conference series win against UC Riverside, the CSUN softball team traveled down the San Diego Freeway to try and pull off their second Power Four win of the season as they took on the UCLA Bruins in a midweek non-conference matchup.

CSUN held the Bruins to only three runs across four innings before a seven-run fifth inning powered UCLA to a 10-2 victory at Easton Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite a strong start to the game, CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan admitted her team has to execute better against tougher competition.

“We obviously got to play better. We have to pitch better, and we got to play better defense. A good team like UCLA, you can’t give them freebies and we gave them too many freebies and they’re going to capitalize,” Morgan said. “We just have to be better all around to give us a chance.”

CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Gabriel Duarte)

Before the bullpen’s blowup in the final inning, CSUN’s pitching staff performed well against one of the best-hitting teams in the country.

Isabella Alonso arguably delivered her best appearance of the season for the Matadors. She was phenomenal coming out of the bullpen. Alonso threw two shutout innings and didn’t allow a hit in her appearance.

UCLA struck first, scoring three runs in the first two innings, and it appeared they would run away with the game early. However, the Matadors settled in and held the Bruins scoreless in the third and fourth innings off the stellar pitching of Alonso.

The Matadors’ offense struck at the top of the fourth inning. Rhea Furtado recorded her second hit of the game to start off, followed by Tiara Westbrook, who sent a pitch over the right field wall for her fourth home run of the season.

Westbrook and Furtado combined for three of the team’s four hits. Furtado finished 2-2, and Westbrook ended her day 1-2 with a two-run home run.

“I think [Rhea] had a great day going in the two spot. I think she did a good job. And then obviously proud of [Tiara] being able to come up [and] make an adjustment,” Morgan said.
CSUN kept the Bruins scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning and entered the fifth with some momentum.

It all came crashing down when UCLA struck for seven runs to force a run-rule victory.

Morgan said that midweek games foster development for both teams, as players who don’t usually play on weekends will see an at-bat and time in the circle.

“We’re able to get some people, some things, able to try some different things out and also give us an opportunity to face different teams besides our conference,” Morgan said.

She added that playing programs like UCLA benefits the program in the long term.

“Looking at the bigger picture and trying to make sure that we’re prepared. We’re gonna continue to face good opponents. So, we’ve got to be able to play on the same field and prepare for that, and then be able to make those adjustments to go into this weekend for conference play,” said Morgan.

The Matadors will continue their quest for a top seed in the Big West Softball Championships by hosting UC Davis this weekend for a three-game series. Every game will air on ESPN+.

 

CSUN pitcher Aleyna Urbina facing a batter vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Gabriel Duarte)
