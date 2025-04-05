Senate Bill 4: A Step Toward Safeguarding Undocumented Communities

Associated Students ruled during a special meeting on March 3 to continue supporting undocumented students with Red Cards (Know Your Rights cards) and urging CSUN partners and community to remain engaged in immigrant rights sessions, enforcement procedure discussions and legal rights training.

The resolution was created by the External Affairs Committee of the Student Leadership team amidst shifting immigration policies and was passed in a unanimous 15-0 vote. With CSUN having one of the largest undocumented student populations in the CSU system, the decision ensures continued access to legal rights resources.

Although Associated Students (AS) anticipated a bill regarding undocumented students, they were initially uncertain about its content and the needs of the students. To gain a deeper understanding, AS reached out to various organizations established to support undocumented communities, including the Dream Center and Dreams to Be Heard.

“We’ve had kind of– I guess you could say ‘threats’ from the federal government… threats of deportation, all these different things. A lot of students were coming to us and they were confused about the legislation, they were wondering what the CSU was going to do, what CSUN was going to do, what administration was going to do,” said Associated Students Senator Isaac Gavino.

Gavino said that by attending the CSUN students’ ICE protest in February, AS was able to document the issues that students were advocating for and incorporate them into the bill, including the intention for CSUN to become a sanctuary campus. A sanctuary campus advocates for protections to be established for students’ safety, including those who are undocumented and vulnerable populations.

“We are a public school, so that is kind of a big issue… it’s something we still need to talk to [administration] about and advocate for, but I’m glad that with the bill, we made the AS stance clear,” said Gavino.

The AS Senate bill promised Red Cards, which are small, red-colored cards listing constitutional rights during encounters with immigration agents. They are available in the University Library, CSUN Human Resources and Faculty Affairs throughout the USU or can be downloaded and printed.

Since the bill’s passage, several community training sessions have been held, including Empowering Our Immigrant Communities, Undocumented Student Ally Training and Immigration and the LGBTQ+ Community.

As an undocumented student leader on campus, AS Senator Lorena Toledo Carranza said the unanimous ruling made her feel welcomed and supported by the Student Leadership, strengthening her determination to continue advocating for students’ needs and concerns.

“…Being able to amplify the voices of the undocumented student community here on campus– and then myself included– it just shows that we are unafraid and that there is so much that we can do… it just means a lot to me, it hits home,” she said.

Although the bill passed through the senate, Carranza noted that undocumented students need more than just Red Cards and training sessions.

She noted the lack of on-campus fellowships and job opportunities for undocumented students.

“We have different people that have either visa or work authorization, [but] some that are fully undocumented cannot get a job on campus. Not many of us are DACA or Dreamers… we need fellowships and job opportunities on campus that allow us to have more experience in our fields,” Carranza said.

AB 2586 is a California bill advocated by the Undocumented Student Lead Network and would provide student employment regardless of immigration status at UC, CSU and community college campuses. The bill achieved most of the legislative process, passing through both chambers and both committees, but failed when California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill.

Since recent policy changes, Carranza has noticed a rise in misinformation. “People think that because we’re undocumented, we can get all of the jobs we want– that we don’t pay taxes. That’s not true; we don’t get benefits from the government [for being undocumented], but we still pay taxes through the IRS because of an ITIN number.”

Carranza believes that undocumented students are ‘left in the shadows,’ lacking proper guidance on resources to achieve their career goals, which results in their limited access to many opportunities.

“…California is giving us the DREAM Act to study for at least four years… we want to work for the US. We want to serve the people,” Carranza said. “I, myself, am a student leader. I work within different communities… I see myself doing public service, but how am I going to get work authorization to be able to [continue to] serve?”

Both AS senators noted the importance of administration engaging with students and addressing their concerns, whether through meetings or protests.

“I feel like [CSUN administrators] should put themselves out there with the students…. I’m not saying for all, but some of them are not out there to hear the students’ stories. I feel like that is very important,” said Carranza.

For the CSUN community to keep advocating for their undocumented peers, AS senators encourage students to learn about their resources, join community workshops, participate in student movements and amplify the voices of the undocumented community.

“Associated Students are here for the students. We’ll always support students, their right to education– to have an equitable education, a safe education. They can always visit us, reach out to us if they need any help or have ideas. We love to hear the student feedback,” said Gavino.