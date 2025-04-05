The student media organization of California State University Northridge

BREAKING: “Hands Off!” rallies take place across the nation

Ashley Sanchez, Pamela Garcia, and Quinn Alexander
April 5, 2025
Ashley Sanchez
Demonstrators march with handmade signs at the “Hands Off!” protest in Pasadena, California.

Approximately one million people across every state and 10 countries are participating in the “Hands-Off!” protests on April 5. Across California, dozens of protests are taking place today to voice people’s concerns and frustrations with the Trump administration and Elon Musk. People of all ages have come out to participate.

Areas of Southern California such as Thousand Oaks, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Long Beach and Palmdale are currently participating in today’s mobilizations.

Demonstrators rally near the post office during the “Hands Off!” protest in Pasadena, California on April 5. (Ashley Sanchez)

According to the organizers’ website, the protest is “a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history.”

Organizers planned this mass protest about two to three weeks ago and over 1,300 “Hands Off!” protests are taking place across all 50 states and U.S. territories today.

Globally, protests across European cities such as Paris and Berlin have also taken place against the Trump administration.

Patrick Briggs, steering committee leadership team with Northeast Los Angeles Indivisible, said, “Over 5,000 people registered for the event today, and that’s not even counting the people who didn’t register.”

According to the “Hands Off!” website, the organizers are committed to hosting protests of nonviolent action. There have been no reported arrests from the protests.

Demonstrators crowd a crosswalk during the “Hands Off!” protest in Pasadena, California on April 5. (Ashley Sanchez )

Protestors chanted together, “Hands off healthcare,”  “Trump got to go,” and “Hands off social security.” Spectators both on foot and in cars that passed by the protesters holding signs cheered and honked in solidarity.

“We are here today to show D.C. that what is happening is not normal, and we are here to share our voices,” said Briggs.

The final Hands-Off protest in the Los Angeles County is set to begin at Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles at 4 p.m. and end at Los Angeles City Hall with a rally at 6 p.m.

More to come.

