Thousands gather in the “Hands Off!” protest

Ashley Sanchez, Copy Chief
April 7, 2025
Ashley Sanchez
Demonstrator at the “Hands off!” protest in Pasadena, California, on April 5.

Across all 50 states, people participated in the “Hands Off!” protest, with over 1,300 events on April 5 to express their frustrations and concerns regarding the recent actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

According to the organizers’ website, the protest aimed to be “a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history.” The event remained peaceful, reflecting the organizers’ commitment to nonviolent action.

In Pasadena, demonstrators of all ages gathered near El Paseo, turning the sidewalks into a vibrant display of handmade signs. Some participants wore shirts with slogans, while others waved flags.

Throughout the afternoon, chants filled the air with phrases like “We the people say hands off!” and “Hey, ho, ho! Donald Trump has to go!” Drivers passing by on Colorado Boulevard honked their horns and cheered in solidarity, with some even holding up signs of their own in support.

“We have thousands of people who are not giving up on our democracy,” said Rick Cole, Pasadena city council member.

Patrick Briggs, a Northeast Los Angeles Indivisible member (NELA Indivisible), said, “There are 5,000 people who signed up for the protest, and if my math is right, there is an estimated one million people that are participating over the nation.”

