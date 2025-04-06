The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Men’s volleyball swept by the hands of Hawai’i

Alfonso Vargas, Contributor
April 6, 2025
Benjamin Hanson
Players huddle before a game against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 4, 2025. The Matadors defeated Hawai’i in straight sets 25-17. 25-20 and 25-20.

The CSUN men’s volleyball team came into Saturday night’s game looking to pick up a series sweep over Hawai’i after sweeping them the night prior.

However, the Rainbow Warriors got their redemption with a sweep in straight sets over CSUN in the Premier America Credit Union Arena. Hawai’i quickly put CSUN on the fence, taking control of the match, which helped them come out victorious.

“I feel like Hawaii right at the gate kind of set the tone. They had five aces on us, and it put us on our heels a little bit, and we struggled to kind of gain the momentum again. And I thought by the third set we had figured out how to do it and how to put it on them, and we just, unfortunately, couldn’t pull that one out and enforce it into extras,” said CSUN head coach Theo Edwards.

CSUN started the opening set strong with an early 6-3 lead, but the Bows continued to fight, overcoming the early deficit to take an 18-17 lead. It was downhill from there for CSUN, as Hawai’i went on a 7-1 run to win the first set 25-18.

Head Coach Theo Edwards speaks to players at timeout during a game against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 4, 2025. The Matadors defeated Hawai’i in straight sets 25-17. 25-20 and 25-20. (Benjamin Hanson)

The second set was no different. Although both teams started strong, the Rainbow Warriors started to rack up momentum, even leading by as many as seven points in the set.

Hawai’i would continue to dominate even with CSUN mounting a slight comeback. The deficit proved too overwhelming for the Matadors as they dropped the set 25-21.

Being down 2-0 in the match and on the brink of a sweep, the third set was nothing less than electrifying. Both teams displayed a competitive performance with eight lead changes and multiple ties in the final set.

Late in the set, Hawai’i had just coming off a 4-0 run, putting them at game point. However, the Matadors answered back with a run of their own, led by opposite hitter Jalen Phillips.

Each possession in extra points was an intense spectacle, with Hawai’i narrowly beating CSUN 29-27, completing the sweep and getting their revenge.

CSUN setter Donovan Constable said the Matadors need better execution in the final moments of sets.

“I feel like each set we got a little bit better, And we’re always striving to get better, and that third set, man, we had him on the ropes. It was just about execution at the end, but at the end of the day, we can hold our heads high because we gave 100%.

Although Phillips put up a match-high 16 kills, Hawai’i’s defense had an outstanding game, holding the rest of the Matadors to under five kills or lower.

With the Big West Conference tournament just a few weeks away, the team hopes to redeem the losses they have taken recently.

“We hope to see everybody. I mean, I think we hope to see like Long Beach and UCSB as well, kind of redeem ourselves after those losses,” said Phillips.

Edwards speaks on the takeaways from this game and getting back some confidence.

“We went through a little bit of a rut last week, and so I think the guys learned a little bit about, you know, what we’re capable of, and their confidence back a little bit. And anytime you can compete with the top five teams and do what we did to them that first night, it’s just about honing in that focus and honing those skills and making sure we execute.

The Matadors will continue their homestand against UC San Diego on Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Benjamin Hanson
Chris Karnezis (8) watches Lorenzo Bertozzi dive for the ball during a game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on April 4, 2025. The Matadors defeated Hawai'i in straight sets 25-17. 25-20 and 25-20.
