The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Matadors split Friday’s doubleheader against UC Davis

Quinn Cisneros, Assistant Sports Editor
April 5, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

CSUN (16-18, 9-4) took on UC Davis (12-25, 6-8) Friday afternoon at Matadors Diamond, splitting a crucial doubleheader as Big West Conference play continues.

The Matadors grabbed the first game of the doubleheader, as Lauryn Carranco put the team on her back, pitching a complete game shutout against the Aggies in a 1-0 victory. Carranco went a full seven innings, striking out four, allowing just three hits and walking one batter.

CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan spoke about Carranco’s gem in game one.

“I thought she did a good job; I thought as the game went on, she really started tailing her ball and getting in her zones. I was really proud of the way she was able to work effectively in the circle,” Morgan said.

Looking to ride the momentum into the second game, the bats for CSUN had to wake up if they wanted to complete the sweep in the doubleheader.

Once the top of the third inning came around, the nine-inning scoreless pitching streak for the Matadors ended as UC Davis tacked on the game’s first two runs.

CSUN’s offense began to show a sense of urgency in the fourth inning, cutting into the Aggies’ lead with an RBI double from infielder Gizella Vargas Sandoval, knocked in the game’s lone run for the Matadors.

Isabella Alonso was solid in the circle for the Matadors until the sixth inning, when she ran into trouble and could not escape. UC Davis was able to push across three runs to take a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Morgan highlighted the offensive struggles as a factor that pressured the pitching staff to succeed.

“I think UC Davis did a good job hitting the mistakes and we left a lot of runners on early on in the game, and I think from the offensive side we put a little bit of that pressure on the staff,” Morgan said. “UC Davis really capitalized when they had runners on, especially their pinch hitting to bring in those insurance runs.”

The Aggies tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning off a two-run shot, giving the CSUN an even bigger deficit entering the final half of the inning.

Although the Matadors loaded the bases with no outs, the bats could not get a rally going as the next three batters struck out swinging to end the game, giving UC Davis a 7-1 win in game two of the doubleheaders.

The Matadors’ offense combined for just two runs on 11 hits in the two games. Leaving a total of 15 runners on base.

Morgan emphasized that the CSUN needs to be better in execution.

“I think our conference is a tough conference and they know it’s anyone’s game and now the series is tied, we have to just execute, be confident in our plan. I think just having better quality at-bats. I think our defense can be a little better and in the circle just eliminating free passes. I do trust that our offense will be able to come around,” Morgan said.

The Matadors aim to secure the series victory in Saturday’s decisive match against the Aggies, as the two teams will compete at 1 p.m. at Matador Diamond. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Roses sit at the foot of Matador statue on Matador Walk after Associated Students performed the ceremonial Tradition of the Rose. This tradition occurs when students celebrate milestones and achievements. AS students threw their roses in Northridge, Calif. on March 27, 2025.
Presidential candidate runs unopposed, leading team of 19 into election day
The Wolves: A production that confronts societal issues with female empowerment
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Educating the Immigrant Community: Resources to avoid self-deportation
CSUN outfielder Mikayla Carman loading up to hit a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
CSUN softball unable to pull off upset in loss to UCLA
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
Shaping a team, Shaping a legacy: MVB coach Theo Edwards
A United Farm Workers member holds a Black Lives Matter sign during the 32nd Annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice in Pacoima, Calif., Sunday, March 30, 2025. The 32nd Annual Cesar Chavez March for Justice brought members of different organizations to celebrate the work of Chavez, but there were also symbols of solidarity with other communities on display.
Hundreds gather and march to remember the legacy of Cesar Chavez
More in Sports
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors Bullpen Collapse Leads To Series Loss Against Hawai’i
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
Men’s volleyball upset at home vs. UC Santa Barbara
CSUN men's basketball vs. UC Santa Barbara in the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships.
Shawn Chin-Farrell steps down as athletic director
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN Matadors Snap 10-Game Skid with win over Columbia