Matadors split Friday’s doubleheader against UC Davis

CSUN (16-18, 9-4) took on UC Davis (12-25, 6-8) Friday afternoon at Matadors Diamond, splitting a crucial doubleheader as Big West Conference play continues.

The Matadors grabbed the first game of the doubleheader, as Lauryn Carranco put the team on her back, pitching a complete game shutout against the Aggies in a 1-0 victory. Carranco went a full seven innings, striking out four, allowing just three hits and walking one batter.

CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan spoke about Carranco’s gem in game one.

“I thought she did a good job; I thought as the game went on, she really started tailing her ball and getting in her zones. I was really proud of the way she was able to work effectively in the circle,” Morgan said.

Looking to ride the momentum into the second game, the bats for CSUN had to wake up if they wanted to complete the sweep in the doubleheader.

Once the top of the third inning came around, the nine-inning scoreless pitching streak for the Matadors ended as UC Davis tacked on the game’s first two runs.

CSUN’s offense began to show a sense of urgency in the fourth inning, cutting into the Aggies’ lead with an RBI double from infielder Gizella Vargas Sandoval, knocked in the game’s lone run for the Matadors.

Isabella Alonso was solid in the circle for the Matadors until the sixth inning, when she ran into trouble and could not escape. UC Davis was able to push across three runs to take a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Morgan highlighted the offensive struggles as a factor that pressured the pitching staff to succeed.

“I think UC Davis did a good job hitting the mistakes and we left a lot of runners on early on in the game, and I think from the offensive side we put a little bit of that pressure on the staff,” Morgan said. “UC Davis really capitalized when they had runners on, especially their pinch hitting to bring in those insurance runs.”

The Aggies tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning off a two-run shot, giving the CSUN an even bigger deficit entering the final half of the inning.

Although the Matadors loaded the bases with no outs, the bats could not get a rally going as the next three batters struck out swinging to end the game, giving UC Davis a 7-1 win in game two of the doubleheaders.

The Matadors’ offense combined for just two runs on 11 hits in the two games. Leaving a total of 15 runners on base.

Morgan emphasized that the CSUN needs to be better in execution.

“I think our conference is a tough conference and they know it’s anyone’s game and now the series is tied, we have to just execute, be confident in our plan. I think just having better quality at-bats. I think our defense can be a little better and in the circle just eliminating free passes. I do trust that our offense will be able to come around,” Morgan said.

The Matadors aim to secure the series victory in Saturday’s decisive match against the Aggies, as the two teams will compete at 1 p.m. at Matador Diamond. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.