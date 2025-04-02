Shaping a team, Shaping a legacy: MVB coach Theo Edwards

After a decade of coaching, Theo Edwards has guided the 2025 men’s volleyball team to become one of the top 10 in the country through specialized coaching methods and weekly check-ins with his team.

A day before their second season match against Long Beach State, the Matadors sat together in the gym, watching a recap of their first match on TV against the Beach and reviewing every error made during the loss.

Edwards’ assistant coach, Ryan Mason, who mostly works with the offense, highlighted the small errors that stemmed from a lack of consistency. Edwards was quiet and observant, trusting Mason to suggest new strategies that could be implemented to secure a win in the upcoming match.

During his first year as an assistant coach in 2011, Edwards recalls it as “one of the worst years” they’ve had as a program.

“I had recruited a lot of talent, but not great people. The cohesion and the culture of the team was at an all-time low. We were losing to teams that we weren’t less talented than,” said Edwards. “That’s where I started to form some of my ideology about who we should bring in and be more concerned with the type of people [they are] than just the volleyball player.”

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Edwards had no idea that men played volleyball. It wasn’t until high school that he was introduced to the sport and encouraged to play by his former volleyball coach at Bishop Alemany High School. He developed a passion for volleyball, played for a club, and was recruited by a number of colleges, including CSUN.

“[CSUN] was a school that I was really familiar with and had ridden my bike around campus as a kid, so I was instantly attached to it. I loved the culture and what the program [volleyball team] was all about,” said Edwards.

During Edwards’ senior year as an outside hitter, the Matadors made it to the Final Four in 2010, creating a monumental moment for him as a player. Edwards’ decision to pursue a coaching career in volleyball after graduation was driven by his deep passion for the sport and the strong relationship he built with his former head coach, Jeff Campbell.

Edwards had spent over a decade preparing and absorbing as much knowledge as possible about coaching, with the ultimate goal of one day becoming the long-awaited CSUN head coach.

“I worked with all facets of USA Volleyball from the youngest groups, all the way to the senior team, traveling internationally and studying the game which led me to this moment,” said Edwards.

He was an assistant coach in Northridge from 2011 to 2022 and officially became the head coach in 2023.

Edwards has always prioritized building a strong and meaningful foundation with players and assistant coaches. He has always encouraged the team to connect personally with each other before focusing on tasks or giving instructions, believing that building these connections strengthens the overall team dynamic.

“When I took over as the head coach, Kyle Hobas, Griffin Walters, as well as TC [Taylan Cook] were great leaders. They showed me what it should look like for players to have a big voice and a role off the court,” said Edwards. “I got to see both extremes. Bad leadership, bad character. Good leadership, great character and how we could build off that. That has helped us be where we are today.”

After reviewing the game recap, the Matadors gathered around a whiteboard with Edwards and Mason. The coaches outlined a strategic plan of drills focusing on their defensive movement, passing, serving, blocking and six-on-six opportunities to work in the red zone.

Despite a tough challenge ahead in their next game, Edwards kept upbeat energy, joking and laughing with the team as they all did push-ups.

As the end of the season approaches, the Matadors have remained consistent, holding a 15-7 record. Edwards’ primary focus has never been on game statistics but rather on learning from mistakes and improving.

“I think that it helped define who I was as a coach. I’ve learned to watch more from our struggling seasons than I have from when we’ve been good,” said Edwards. “I try to focus on the process. When you understand [it], you [learn] that failure is a part of it. If you weren’t making a mistake [or were not] challenging yourself to improve, it would just be easy and that just means you’re not getting better.”

Edwards’ confidence and leadership have propelled the team into the top 10 rankings for the first time, marking it as one of the best seasons the CSUN volleyball team has experienced since he played in 2010.

Mason admires Edwards for his mentality and drive to improve every day.

“He’s constantly trying to get better every single day and ultimately is the best example of what we’re trying to do as a program every single day,” said Mason. “I’m very fortunate and proud to be a part of this program and getting to work with a guy like Theo, who has been nothing but a great mentor. Getting to work with him and [the entire team] has been nothing but a pleasure.”

After each practice, Edwards and Mason encourage the team to play with confidence and remind them they are as skilled as their opponents.

Edwards looks forward to spending quality time with his family after the season.

“As soon as the season ends, I’m headed to the mountains. That’s where my heart lies,” said Edwards.