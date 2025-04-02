The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Shaping a team, Shaping a legacy: MVB coach Theo Edwards

Bella Vega Victoriano, Reporter
April 2, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.

After a decade of coaching, Theo Edwards has guided the 2025 men’s volleyball team to become one of the top 10 in the country through specialized coaching methods and weekly check-ins with his team.

A day before their second season match against Long Beach State, the Matadors sat together in the gym, watching a recap of their first match on TV against the Beach and reviewing every error made during the loss.

Edwards’ assistant coach, Ryan Mason, who mostly works with the offense, highlighted the small errors that stemmed from a lack of consistency. Edwards was quiet and observant, trusting Mason to suggest new strategies that could be implemented to secure a win in the upcoming match.

During his first year as an assistant coach in 2011, Edwards recalls it as “one of the worst years” they’ve had as a program.

“I had recruited a lot of talent, but not great people. The cohesion and the culture of the team was at an all-time low. We were losing to teams that we weren’t less talented than,” said Edwards. “That’s where I started to form some of my ideology about who we should bring in and be more concerned with the type of people [they are] than just the volleyball player.”

Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, Edwards had no idea that men played volleyball. It wasn’t until high school that he was introduced to the sport and encouraged to play by his former volleyball coach at Bishop Alemany High School. He developed a passion for volleyball, played for a club, and was recruited by a number of colleges, including CSUN.

“[CSUN] was a school that I was really familiar with and had ridden my bike around campus as a kid, so I was instantly attached to it. I loved the culture and what the program [volleyball team] was all about,” said Edwards.

During Edwards’ senior year as an outside hitter, the Matadors made it to the Final Four in 2010, creating a monumental moment for him as a player. Edwards’ decision to pursue a coaching career in volleyball after graduation was driven by his deep passion for the sport and the strong relationship he built with his former head coach, Jeff Campbell.

Edwards had spent over a decade preparing and absorbing as much knowledge as possible about coaching, with the ultimate goal of one day becoming the long-awaited CSUN head coach.

“I worked with all facets of USA Volleyball from the youngest groups, all the way to the senior team, traveling internationally and studying the game which led me to this moment,” said Edwards.

He was an assistant coach in Northridge from 2011 to 2022 and officially became the head coach in 2023.

Edwards has always prioritized building a strong and meaningful foundation with players and assistant coaches. He has always encouraged the team to connect personally with each other before focusing on tasks or giving instructions, believing that building these connections strengthens the overall team dynamic.

“When I took over as the head coach, Kyle Hobas, Griffin Walters, as well as TC [Taylan Cook] were great leaders. They showed me what it should look like for players to have a big voice and a role off the court,” said Edwards. “I got to see both extremes. Bad leadership, bad character. Good leadership, great character and how we could build off that. That has helped us be where we are today.”

After reviewing the game recap, the Matadors gathered around a whiteboard with Edwards and Mason. The coaches outlined a strategic plan of drills focusing on their defensive movement, passing, serving, blocking and six-on-six opportunities to work in the red zone.

Despite a tough challenge ahead in their next game, Edwards kept upbeat energy, joking and laughing with the team as they all did push-ups.

As the end of the season approaches, the Matadors have remained consistent, holding a 15-7 record. Edwards’ primary focus has never been on game statistics but rather on learning from mistakes and improving.

“I think that it helped define who I was as a coach. I’ve learned to watch more from our struggling seasons than I have from when we’ve been good,” said Edwards. “I try to focus on the process. When you understand [it], you [learn] that failure is a part of it. If you weren’t making a mistake [or were not] challenging yourself to improve, it would just be easy and that just means you’re not getting better.”

Edwards’ confidence and leadership have propelled the team into the top 10 rankings for the first time, marking it as one of the best seasons the CSUN volleyball team has experienced since he played in 2010.

Mason admires Edwards for his mentality and drive to improve every day.

“He’s constantly trying to get better every single day and ultimately is the best example of what we’re trying to do as a program every single day,” said Mason. “I’m very fortunate and proud to be a part of this program and getting to work with a guy like Theo, who has been nothing but a great mentor. Getting to work with him and [the entire team] has been nothing but a pleasure.”

After each practice, Edwards and Mason encourage the team to play with confidence and remind them they are as skilled as their opponents.

Edwards looks forward to spending quality time with his family after the season.

“As soon as the season ends, I’m headed to the mountains. That’s where my heart lies,” said Edwards.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Athlete/Team Features
Matadors tennis player Victoria Santibañez Luna (left) volleys the ball over the net at the CSUN Tennis Complex in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
CSUN Women’s Tennis Looking Ahead Towards Big West Play
CSUN Head Coach Theo Edwards speaks to players at timeout during a game against the USC Trojans at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Matadors lost in four sets 3-1.
CSUN Volleyball establishes winning framework
Forward Talo Li-Uperesa, guard Kaitlyn Elsholz and forward Kayanna Spriggs talk about a play that was drawn up after a timeout at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Jan. 10 in Northridge, Calif.
Angie Ned named head coach of CSUN women’s basketball
Dorottya Telek plays defense against UC Santa Barbara on March 11, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.
Telek: A rising water polo superstar, proud of her Hungarian roots, and driven by a passion for victory
File photo. Head coach Carlene Mitchell writes a play down on a dry-erase board during a timeout against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s basketball head coach Carlene Mitchell to be replaced
File photo. Matador Guard Dionte Bostick runs down the floor in the first five minutes of the second half and misses the layup in the paint at the Premier America Credit Union Area on Jan. 13 at Northridge, Calif.
Two Matadors receive all-conference honors as CSUN prepares for tournament
More in Featured
Erick 'Deorro' Orrosquieta throws a bandana during The Big Show on the Library Lawn at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Deorro headlines CSUN’s largest student event of the year
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
OPINION: Recycling is the key to a sustainable future
Illustration of a peacock wearing a MAGA hat.
Fans shocked as Trump orders Peacock to pull iconic episode from streaming service
Ryan Halamicek, 54, gets ready to pitch the ball towards the University of Hawai’i batter on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors Bullpen Collapse Leads To Series Loss Against Hawai’i
Norma-Jean Knight and Cameron Woods in the backyard of the Black House holding the signs they designed before Take Back the Night's speak-out event in Northridge, Calif. on March 27, 2025. Last year's speak-out was Knight's first time sharing their own story to others.
Shouts echo through a sleeping campus as survivors Take Back the Night
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
More in Sports
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
Men’s volleyball upset at home vs. UC Santa Barbara
CSUN men's basketball vs. UC Santa Barbara in the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships.
Shawn Chin-Farrell steps down as athletic director
CSUN catcher Matthew Kurata, 23, hits a home run against BYU at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
CSUN Matadors Snap 10-Game Skid with win over Columbia
CSUN head coach Andy Newman calling out a play to his team vs. Hawai'i at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 8, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball to face Stanford in first ever NIT appearance
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco throws a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
CSUN softball splits doubleheader with Hawai’i