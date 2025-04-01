The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

OPINION: Recycling is the key to a sustainable future

Allison Maltun, Reporter
April 1, 2025
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose

Recycling plays a crucial part in our daily lives by keeping the environment clean. It is simple and yet free. Recycling helps prevent waste from going to landfills, reduces pollution and saves energy.

Recycling every day can help create an eco-friendly environment. Recycling is straightforward, so more people should partake in it.

Recycling is separating recyclable materials such as plastic, cardboard, and glass into separate containers away from trash. According to Republic Services, a website that offers tips for recycling, plastic, paper, cardboard, batteries, metal cans, sharps and needles are some items that can be recycled.

“Recycling is the process of collecting and processing materials that would otherwise be thrown away as trash and turning them into new products,” said the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Once you have collected your recycling, you can take it to a recycling center. Recycling centers in different cities make it convenient for people, including resources outlined by the CSUN Associated Students Division of Student Affairs. These facilities may have machines, technology or people working to help sort through the recycling.

Recycling helps to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills. According to the United Nations Development Programme, most of our plastic waste, a whopping 70%, ends up in landfills or nature. More and more waste going into our environment can release harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, impacting and exacerbating pollution.

Waste that is not recycled can pollute our air, soil and water. “Over time, the toxins from waste materials leach into the soil and contaminate groundwater, becoming an environmental hazard,” said Clean Robotics, a website highlighting environmental problems.

Plastic can pollute bodies of water such as oceans, rivers and lakes, which can cause danger to animals, ecosystems and humans alike. “Every year 19-23 million tons of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems, polluting lakes, rivers and seas,” said the UN Environment Programme.

Waste polluting oceans and water sources can threaten marine life, and plastic materials can take hundreds of years to decompose. According to Forge Recycling, decomposing plastic can take between 20 and 500 years. This is why we must recycle to help reduce waste in our communities and ecosystems.

Recycling can help conserve resources as well as save energy. Reusing materials helps minimize the materials needed to produce new products. Many products can be made from recycled plastic, such as grocery bags, yoga mats, dinnerware, toiletries, car parts and more.

I encourage people to do what is right for our environment and recycle. We can live a healthier life by making more eco-friendly choices. There are simple changes we can make in our daily lives that can make a difference, like using reusable shopping bags and water bottles to help cut down on unnecessary plastic waste. Making more mindful decisions on how we decompose plastic can help us in future generations. We should reuse, reduce and recycle.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Norma-Jean Knight and Cameron Woods in the backyard of the Black House holding the signs they designed before Take Back the Night's speak-out event in Northridge, Calif. on March 27, 2025. Last year's speak-out was Knight's first time sharing their own story to others.
Shouts echo through a sleeping campus as survivors Take Back the Night
Roberto Gonzalez, 51, slides back to first base after the University of Hawai’i pitcher attempted a pick off on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Robert J. Hiegert Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball picks up electric win over Hawai’i in series opener
CSUN Matadors celebrate winning the first game of a doubleheader against the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on March 15, 2025. The Matadors won game one 4-1 and lost the second 4-3.
Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play
CSUN coach Theo Edwards strategizing with his team during a time out vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March 3, 2025.
Men’s volleyball upset at home vs. UC Santa Barbara
The Blues Project held an event at the Plaza Del Sol dedicated to raise awareness on suicide prevention in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025.
Students seek PAWS-itivity during midterms
Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro
Preview: CSUN’s Big Show Featuring Deorro
More in Opinions
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
OPINION: Surprise! Gender-affirming care is not only for trans people
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
OPINION: Charlie Kirk should not be allowed on campus
Basking in the attention, a member of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist known for using violence, stands to pose for photos. Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Photo by Solomon O. Smith/ The Valley Star)
OPINION: Pardons for some, justice for none
Illustration by Tania Huerta
OPINION: The Educational epidemic causing political polarization
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Opinion: Death of Democracy and the Democratic Party
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
OPINION: Where are CSUN's student reproductive rights advocates?
More in Uncategorized
The CSUN Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lawrence Stoffel, performing at The Soraya on March 11, 2025.
Wind Ensemble Delivers Thrilling Night of Varied Music at The Soraya
(Left to right) Co-Advisor Amanda Cedeno, President Adaya-Joy, Vice-President Kennedy Carter and Secretary Ethel Akaninwor sit outside the CSUN dorms in Northridge, Calif., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
Connecting Through Culture With Black Girl Magic
CSUN guard Tyler Beard, 0, defending against Hawai'i guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, 30, vs. Hawai'i at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 8, 2025.
Men’s basketball upset in quarterfinal loss to UC Santa Barbara
From left, Donovan Constable, 23, Lorenzo Bertozzi, 2, and Stilian Delibosov, 1, attempt to block Nyherowo Omene's attack during a match against Princeton at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The Matadors defeated the Tigers 3-1.
CSUN bounces back into the win column with a win over Princeton
According to the Pew Center, they found that Americans disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement and work with the U.S. government, in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
TPUSA event brings cheers and jeers
Multifaceted artist and producer Terrace Martin reflects on his musical journey on Feb. 24 at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif. Martin's panel was a part of the Black Excellence in Music Series hosted by CSUN's Music Department.
A journey through jazz with Grammy-nominated Terrace Martin