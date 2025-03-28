The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Students seek PAWS-itivity during midterms

Michael Moreno, Reporter
March 28, 2025
Michael Jesus Moreno
The Blues Project held an event at the Plaza Del Sol dedicated to raise awareness on suicide prevention in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025.

The Blues Project Resource Fair offered more than just information; therapy dogs were there to greet students and ease their anxiety, embodying the event’s focus on mental health.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, March 25, aimed to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Attendees could see resources accessible to students at the showcase, like aromatherapy at the Klotz Center and individual counseling services.

Students visit the Oasis Center booth to learn more about available services offered in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025. (Michael Jesus Moreno)

Students were given a stamp card and were encouraged to visit three different booths at the event to receive a free Costco pizza slice.

The Blues Project graduate coordinator, Elise Cunanan, has worked with the program since August 2024. She shared that the University Counseling Services (UCS) offers a variety of counseling options, such as couples counseling and group counseling, dedicated to specific needs such as grief or anger management. UCS also provides online resources that educate students on proper self-care methods.

“While we aren’t professionals that treat mental health, we are huge advocates of university resources like UCS,” said Cunanan. “We encourage students to seek out those resources if they feel like they need the help.”

Daisy the pug poses for the camera at the Suicide Prevention event in Northridge, Calif., on Mar. 25, 2025. (Michael Jesus Moreno)

Music education major Salem Flores shared that they weren’t planning to stay for long at the event but were drawn into the therapy dog’s booth.

“Dogs are a huge stress reliever [to me] honestly,” said Flores. “I have a dog of my own and whenever I’m feeling down or sad, he comforts me and reduces my stress.”

Students like Flores agree that the presence of dogs could lift their spirits, especially during high-stress periods like midterms.

For more information on upcoming events by the Blues Project and UCS, please visit their website.

