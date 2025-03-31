Shouts echo through a sleeping campus as survivors Take Back the Night

Amidst a quiet evening with a drizzle, protesters marched across CSUN’s campus with candles in hand, their chants rising through the mist as they rallied to “shatter the silence” and “stop the violence.” The 21st annual Take Back the Night occurred on March 27 in Women’s History Month’s final days, leading into Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

At the center of the University Student Union (USU), students and faculty joined together as booths providing resources encircled the gathering. StrengthUnited’s Campus Care, University Counseling Services and Planned Parenthood were among the centers present. Tables were set up for participants to design signs and paint T-shirts, which were later hung as a part of the Clothesline Project.

Take Back the Night is a long-standing movement that aims to raise awareness for sexual violence and support survivors through marches and speak-outs. According to Shira Brown, director of CSUN Women’s Research and Resource Center (WRRC), stated in her opening speech that the rally was “formed from a collective roar – a refusal to accept a world where anyone has to shrink themselves to feel safe.”

Among the crowd, many were returning marchers, who said that CSUN’s Take Back the Night provided a safe space to find community and share their personal stories.

Cameron Woods and Norma-Jean Knight were strangers until they met at last year’s event. On Thursday, they marched together side-by-side.

Woods, a former criminology and justice studies major at CSUN pursuing a paralegal certification, has attended Take Back the Night for three consecutive years. Knight marched for the second time.

As an art major and senior at CSUN, Knight found the artistic aspect of designing a sign and shirt to be what initially captured their interest. However, last year, they explained that it was difficult to find the right words. Their vision became clear this time after designing their T-shirt for the occasion.

“I didn’t want to like, you know, put females and the victim position at the same time,” said Knight. “So, I was recognizing that sex and genitalia aren’t necessarily violent – but then defining it with the sign in the front.”

Woods and Knight found the event’s speak-out portion – which took place in the backyard of the Black House – to be the most empowering portion of the night, albeit emotional. They reminisced about sharing their own stories for the first time in previous years.

“No one doubts the validity of your story. It’s never that type of space,” Woods said. “It’s just – like – this is what happened to you, and I hear you, and I see you.”

The two later encouraged Corrin Cacioppo, a student director at WRRC, to take the leap and share on the platform. Cacioppo shared their story of entrusting someone they believed had been a friend.

“I think it’s important to express that a majority of sexual [assaults] happen with someone the victim knows and is often close to,” Cacioppo shared in a statement following the speak-out.

Standing above the crowd, Cacioppo proudly held up their phone and deleted the number of people who had taken advantage of their trust.

Juniper Cottrell, a CSUN alumna and former WRRC employee, marched for the fourth time. After receiving advice from her therapist, Cottrell was encouraged to seek out Brown, with whom she later collaborated. This pivotal experience, according to Cottrell, inspired her to transfer to CSUN after completing her units at College of the Canyons.

“Because the messages on sexual assault and trauma are so deeply intertwined with my experience of why I sought out the women’s center and why I sought out community on campus, it’s just very important to me,” Cottrell said.

While many booths packed up and left after the USU portion of Take Back the Night, Campus Care counselors accompanied marchers to the Black House, remaining present if students decided to seek counsel.

Campus Care, a program of the StrengthUnited community agency, provides free counseling services, advocacy services and accompaniment for those needing support during the reporting process. Services are available in both English and Spanish.

StrengthUnited supports not only survivors of sexual violence but also secondary survivors. Its office is located at the Student Health Center on campus. More information about free counseling and other services can be found on their website or their newly created Instagram page.