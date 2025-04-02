Hundreds gather and march to remember the legacy of Cesar Chavez

Hundreds of Angelenos participated in the 32nd annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice in Pacoima on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The Cesar E. Chavez Commemorative Committee of the San Fernando Valley organized the event.

A lineup of community organizers, union leaders and local politicians spoke at Pacoima Charter Elementary to kick off the day’s activities, including members of the Los Angeles City Council, the California State Assembly, and the U.S. House of Representatives. Those who spoke at the event highlighted the importance of remembering and honoring the work of the famous labor leader and civil rights activist.

“A lot is happening at the federal level, but we are the line of defense in California. And it starts with you showing up to things like this and raising your voice, being active in the community and using your feet to march,” said California State Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, a northeast San Fernando Valley native who grew up coming to the march with her family as a young girl. “So let’s go, let’s march, let’s lift our voice and remind the world — Sí, se puede.”

Most in attendance then participated in a two-mile march through Pacoima that ended at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center. Numerous nonprofits and organizations had informational tents set up at the park to provide services and guidance in different areas to community members, including one from CSUN.

“The key reason why I’m involved [here today] is because I believe in the work that Cesar Chavez did,” said Juana Valdivia, CSUN’s director of student outreach and recruitment, a volunteer. “His legacy needs to continue, and I think a lot of what he fought for is what we continue to fight for today.”