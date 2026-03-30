PHOTO GALLERY: ‘No Kings’ on the Pacific Coast

Approximately 8 million protesters swept through America’s cities and towns for 3,300 “No Kings Day” protests on Saturday, March 28, with people opposing President Donald Trump and his administration. An estimated 50,000 people were in downtown Los Angeles and another 30,000 in Portland, Oregon. The community of Santa Barbara also saw a sizable protest of at least 12,000 people.

Protesters gathered with signs, costumes and mock depictions of Trump at Gloria Molina Grand Park outside Los Angeles City Hall. Throughout the rally, speakers energized the crowd and led chants. The California Teacher’s Association, the largest teacher’s union in California, joined the protest along with other groups and organizations. The demonstration ended with a march down Spring Street, which then looped back to City Hall.

Gallery • 6 Photos Griffin O'Rourke Protesters donned unique and colorful costumes and outfits to the "No Kings" protest outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif.

In Santa Barbara, crowds gathered at Alameda Park in the afternoon and marched to De La Guerra Plaza.

Calls were made for a national general strike on May 1.

Gallery • 4 Photos Julia Torres A young woman holds a handmade sign as the "No Kings' protest reaches De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara, Calif., on March 28.

In Portland, thousands protested across the city, with most gathering at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park and later marching across the Steel Bridge. Some protesters cruised on boats in the Willamette River, while thousands marched overhead.

Protesters in frog costumes were among the crowd – a significant icon to Portland, where the trend started.

Gallery • 6 Photos Benjamin Hanson Demonstrators march onto Steel Bridge during the 'No Kings 3' rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

Both Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, saw evening violence after the marches ended at detention centers where the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains people. Less-lethal munitions were deployed against the crowd and arrests were made throughout the evening.