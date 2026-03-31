PHOTO GALLERY: Protests in Portland and Los Angeles turn violent

As rallies and marches for the nation-wide “No Kings” protests on Saturday winded down, confrontations with federal law enforcement and protesters at detention centers grew violent into the evening.

About 300 protesters filled Alameda Street outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, heckling Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers who stood on the other side of a metal barricade. Protesters began to slam and kick the barricade until officers opened fire with less-lethal munitions. The crowd responded with shields and leaf blowers to combat the spray of pepperballs and clouds of tear gas.

Gallery • 8 Photos Griffin O'Rourke Horse-mounted police officers move protesters up Temple St. away from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif.

One protester reportedly suffered a less-lethal bullet to their right eye.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene and began kettling protesters on the street.

Jacquie, an activist and protester, was caught in the kettle along with two unaccompanied minors who were arrested as police closed in.

“They had to be released to their parents. I hope I calmed them enough to make it through,” said Jacquie. “Even some of the 20-year-old girls were crying. I get it.”

A crowd still remained nearby on the corner of Temple Street and Alameda Street, where horse-mounted officers swept through as officers on foot arrested more people.

75 people were arrested on Saturday, eight of which were minors.

Gallery • 7 Photos Benjamin Hanson Department of Homeland Security officers rush out of the gate and force protesters to the street during an anti-ICE protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

A similar incident played out in Portland between protesters and U.S. Border Patrol officers at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Oregon State Police responded with a Mobile Response Team that tried to push protesters away from the building.

Protesters huddled on the ground, burning American flags while others yelled through megaphones.

Pepper-balls were sprayed into the crowd and one tear gas canister was deployed, but was quickly extinguished by protesters.