Letter From the Editor – Issue 9

I hope this finds you all doing well, happy and healthy — physically and mentally. One’s physical health is just as important as one’s mental health, as they are both connected. In a world where more importance is arguably placed on physical health than mental health, it can be easy to forget about the other.

When I was 18, my mental health issues almost led to my early death. My poor mental health led to a weak and feeble body. At the age of 18, my anorexia was at its lowest point.

Eight years later, here I am writing to you. I was only able to start my road of recovery once I recognized the inextricable link between my mental health to my physical health. It was in outpatient rehab that I was able to begin dealing with past traumatic experiences, allowing me to start the healing process. To my surprise, eating became easier. By taking care of my mental health, I was able to regain my physical health.

In these pandemic times, we are more disconnected than ever before. There is a lot of pain and suffering in the world, but there is also beauty. There is beauty in all that is living, including in every one of us. And we all need each other. After all, the three things human beings need to survive are food, water and human connection — we simply could not survive without any one of those things.

What I’m trying to say is, we all need one another. Taking care of yourself is a way of taking care of the earth.

Ryanne Mena