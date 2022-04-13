Strong-arm robbery at CSUN’s Cypress Hall under investigation

At approximately 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday an attempted strong-arm robbery occurred on campus at Cypress Hall in room 120, according to CSUN’s Department of Police Services.

CSUN police sent out an email at 2:56 a.m. detailing the incident and also giving tips on what to do if such a situation occurs.

According to the email, the suspect allegedly attempted to take someone’s backpack but was confronted by the individual, leading to an altercation. The alleged victim was able to retrieve their backpack and called 911.

The email also stated that the suspect fled the scene in a newer model Toyota Prius heading southbound on Etiwanda Avenue towards Nordhoff Street, and that no weapons are thought to have been involved.

The suspect, according to police, is a Hispanic or Black male with a thin build and stands between 5’6” and 5’9”. He was reportedly wearing a dark hoodie and red-tinted sunglasses during the incident.

The email also listed some crime prevention tips such as: “Never attempt to resist a robber,” “Do not take any action that would jeopardize your personal safety or safety of others,” and “Be a good witness. Note as much detail about the suspect(s) as possible (age, height, facial hair, speech, clothing, etc.)”

It also advised to “always walk in pairs or groups and never alone, especially at night” and to call 818-677-2111 for safety escorts by Matador Patrol or police.

Police said that the incident is still under investigation and that they are doing everything they can to identify the suspect.