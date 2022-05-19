Undocu-Graduation honors undocumented graduates

A student showing off their decorated graduation cap at the Undocu-Graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN’s Dreamers, Resources, Empowerment, Advocacy and Mentorship Center organized its fourth annual Undocu-Graduation ceremony to honor graduating students who are undocumented or come from families with varying immigration statuses.

The event took place on May 7, at the Northridge Center Complex in the University Student Union. This was the first time that the event was held in person since the start of the pandemic.

Undocu-Graduation was inspired by students who wanted to celebrate their accomplishments with their families in a more intimate environment, according to DREAM Center manager Daniela Barcenas.

Barcenas said that most of the students graduating are first-generation college students who had to overcome many barriers because of their documentation statuses to get their education, making this a special occasion for them and their families.

Graduates had the opportunity to be sashed by a family member or loved one to commemorate the moment.

“It’s a huge right, they are graduating in an institution that wasn’t built for them. Higher education wasn’t built to serve undocumented individuals,” Barcenas said. “It’s a monumental experience for a lot of them.”