Rainbow graduation celebrates LGBTQIA+ graduates
May 21, 2022
On May 20, the CSUN Pride Center hosted the first in-person Rainbow Graduation Celebration since 2019. This event is intended to be a celebration of LGBTQIA+ students finally crossing the finish line at CSUN.
Jay Hitomi, interim Pride Center supervisor, noted that this year’s celebration was one of the largest ever, with 71 graduates registered to walk the stage and be handed their customary rainbow rose. LGBTQIA+ graduates and those in the queer studies minor were also able to request special rainbow stoles to wear as they walked across the stage at the ceremony.
Around 250 people were in attendance for the ceremony at the Northridge Center Complex in the University Student Union, according to Hitomi.