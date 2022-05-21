Rainbow graduation celebrates LGBTQIA+ graduates

The Rainbow Graduation Celebration’s keynote speaker captivates the audience as they explain the importance of LGBTQIA+ visibility to the young queer generations and setting the example that there is life beyond and it will get better. They made this point in the University Student Union on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Northridge, Calif., and uplifted the rainbow graduates of 2022.

On May 20, the CSUN Pride Center hosted the first in-person Rainbow Graduation Celebration since 2019. This event is intended to be a celebration of LGBTQIA+ students finally crossing the finish line at CSUN.

Jay Hitomi, interim Pride Center supervisor, noted that this year’s celebration was one of the largest ever, with 71 graduates registered to walk the stage and be handed their customary rainbow rose. LGBTQIA+ graduates and those in the queer studies minor were also able to request special rainbow stoles to wear as they walked across the stage at the ceremony.

Around 250 people were in attendance for the ceremony at the Northridge Center Complex in the University Student Union, according to Hitomi.