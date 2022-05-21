Sunset Sessions: It’s Butter

It’s Butter is a three-piece indie-rock group with funk influence based in Los Angeles. The band discusses the release of their 2020 EP “Not Feeling Human” and their upcoming lineup of singles.

It’s Butter playing their unreleased single “I Don’t Want To Go To Work.”

It’s Butter playing their unreleased single “Ruining Love.”

It’s Butter playing their unreleased single “Baby Steps.”

Audio/Producer/Host: PJ Shahamat

Videographer/Director: Conor Richards

Editor: Nathan Mihopoulos, Rocky Walker and Conor Richards

Photographer: Shannon Carter

Production Assistants: Rocky Walker and Sonia Hiew

