Celebrating graduations at CSUN

While some students are preparing for the upcoming commencement ceremonies within their colleges, others gathered within their communities to honor their graduates.

Cultural celebrations are organized by college departments and university resource organizations, like CSUN’s Pride Center, to provide students with a more intimate setting where they can celebrate graduation with peers in their community.

The Sundial covered the Black Graduation, the Undocu-Graduation, and the Rainbow Graduation Celebration to examine the history behind these ceremonies and their significance to the CSUN community.