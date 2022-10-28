Sports Tri-Force: Episode 3

Welcome to Sports Tri-Force, the sports podcast of The Daily Sundial. Today in our third podcast, I’m once again alongside Luis Silva, with Alexis Martinez joining us for the first time. We talked about our predictions for the MLB postseason now that the bracket is set, our takeaways from the first four weeks of NFL football and our predictions for Week 5, and the start of the NBA preseason. We also have special segments on the MLS and UEFA Champions League soccer. Special topics include Aaron Judge hitting 62 home runs, Tom Brady and his wife reportedly filing for divorce, and the fight at practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.