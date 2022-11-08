How to register and same-day vote in L.A. County

“I Voted” stickers are given out to those who vote in the 2022 California general election inside the Premier America Credit Union Arena at CSUN on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. Nov. 8 marks the 2022 California general election that includes federal, statewide and judicial candidates, as well as ballot propositions, local candidates and measures.

Those who have not yet registered to vote, but still want to cast a ballot in today’s midterm elections, can vote in person using same-day voter registration at eligible polling places, including the voting center at CSUN.

The on-campus voting center is located at Redwood Hall in room 180, and will be open on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. are legally allowed to cast a ballot, as long as they stay in line. Parking is available in lot F5 off Zelzah Avenue.

Eligible off-campus voters can also vote today by going to any polling place and asking for a Conditional Voter Registration application, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. Once the application is filled out, voters will be given a CVR ballot to complete using a ballot marking device. After that, voters will be instructed to print out their ballot and return it to an election worker. CVR votes are counted once the application is confirmed.

Voters may be asked for proof of identification if it is their first time voting, according to the California Secretary of State’s website.

Those looking to track the status of their provisional ballot in L.A. County can call 800-815-2666 and select option 2.

Same-day voter registration is available in California under state election law. A list of voting centers that allow for same-day registration can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.