Photo Essay: Men’s basketball dominates in season opener

Matadors forward Onyi Eyisi dunks the ball at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. Eyisi scored eight points on 4-4 shooting from the field, while the Matadors put up 52 points in the paint in their 90-55 victory over the Golden Eagles.

CSUN men’s basketball hosted La Sierra University on Monday for their first game of the season. The Matadors jumped out to a 10-0 lead a little over four minutes in, with guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens burying back-to-back triples in that sequence. CSUN then built its lead to 11 behind two triples from guard Marcel Stevens. Allen-Eikens and Stevens combined to shoot 6-9 from beyond the arc.

The Matadors led 37-28 at the half, a lead the Golden Eagles would quickly cut to five. A dunk by guard Dionte Bostick one minute into the second half kicked off a 27-4 run for the Matadors, putting them up 64-36 with 11 minutes to play. They continued their onslaught of La Sierra the rest of the way, winning 90-55 on 51% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from 3-point range. They scored 52 points in the paint and 52 off the bench, with five players finishing in double figures in the blowout.

Gallery | 3 Photos William Franco Espinosa Matadors guard Atin Wright prepares to pass at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. Wright was responsible for three of the Matadors' 23 assists in the 90-55 victory over the La Sierra University Golden Eagles.

Gallery | 2 Photos William Franco Espinosa Matadors guard Dionte Bostick drives to the basket at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif., while guard Marcel Stevens stands open in the corner. Bostick dished for four assists while Stevens shot 3-4 from beyond the arc.