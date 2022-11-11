Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House

“I Voted” stickers are given out to those who vote in the 2022 California general election inside the Premier America Credit Union Arena at CSUN on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. Nov. 8 marks the 2022 California general election that includes federal, statewide and judicial candidates, as well as ballot propositions, local candidates and measures.

Democratic incumbent Rep. Brad Sherman won the election for California’s 32nd Congressional District against Republican opponent Lucie Lapointe Volotzky, according to The Associated Press. The race was called at 9:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sherman currently represents California’s 30th Congressional District, but his district will change to 32nd District next year based on redistricting as a result of the 2020 census.

Sherman will now represent sections of Northridge, Canoga Park, Reseda, North Hills, Chatsworth, Encino, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, Woodland Hills, Bel Air, Bell Canyon, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Beverly Glen and Brentwood, according to his website.

As of Friday morning, Sherman had 65.9% of the 149,873 votes that were counted, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Volotzky has received 34.1% of the votes.

Sherman has historically voted for firearm legislation, including an assault weapons ban that passed in the House of Representatives this summer. He has also repeatedly sponsored climate change legislation during his time in office, including the Green New Deal.

The congressman has been a vocal supporter of the Armenian people, including on his government website. He has advocated for economic assistance to Armenia as a result of their conflict with Azerbaijan, while pushing for suspension of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, according to a Time magazine article from Oct. 3.

Sherman will begin representing the 32nd District on Jan. 3, 2023. This will be his 14th term in the House.