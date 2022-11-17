Women’s volleyball gears up for homestretch

From right, Taylor Orshoff, Breanna Mitchell, Nicole Nevarez and CSUN head coach John Price concentrate on set three of the game against UC Davis on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

The CSUN women’s volleyball team (8-20, 3-13 Big West Conference) has struggled for much of the last two months, recording one win out of the nine games played in October while losing their first three games of November.

Gallery | 9 Photos Aliyah Hinckley The CSUN women's volleyball team, coach and crowd react to a call made by the referee during a match against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. CSUN would score the next play to win the set.

The Matadors won their only game of the month when they defeated the UC Davis Aggies (11-13, 6-8 Big West Conference) 3-2 on Oct. 14 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena to snap a three-game losing streak. Setter Carisa Barron led the Matadors with 16 kills in the game, while middle blocker Taylor Hunter recorded eight blocks in the closely contested match.

The rest of the month was not as kind to the Matadors, as they dropped their last five games in October, including both matches in a recent homestand against UC San Diego and UC Irvine, 3-0 and 3-2, respectively.

Gallery | 6 Photos Efrain Ballon Senior middle blocker Taylor Hunter, 14, blocks an attack in set two of the home game against UC Davis on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Despite these shortcomings, there have been some standout performances by the Matadors this month. Outside hitter Nicole Nevarez had an impressive game Oct. 1 against Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in a 3-1 loss, recording a season high of 21 kills. She currently leads the Matadors in the category with 261 for the season.

Another standout performance came from outside hitter Taylor Orshoff, who recorded 20 kills in a 3-2 loss against CSU Fullerton on Oct. 7.

Middle blocker Lauryn Anderson has been impressive both on defense and offense. She leads the team with 83 blocks for the season, and has recorded the fourth-highest hitting percentage in all of the Big West with a .324.

Gallery | 6 Photos Daryl Tyler Sophomore setter Carisa Barron, 22, sets up senior middle blocker Lauryn Anderson for the kill in the match against UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

The Matadors still have four matches left to make a late-season push, starting with UC Riverside on Nov. 17.