Sunset Sessions: Swells

Conor Richards

Swells in The Sundial’s newsroom on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

PJ Shahamat, Audio Editor
December 1, 2022

Swells is a band from North Hollywood, Chatsworth, and Arleta, California. The band discusses the rollout of their 2020 album “Love Olympics,” what makes them choose who to feature, and their recent single “Sirens.”

Swells playing their song “White Jetta.”

Swells playing their song “Huntress.”

Swells playing their song “Sirens.”

Link to Swells’ music:

 

Audio/Producer/Host: PJ Shahamat
Videographer/Director: Conor Richards
Camera Operator/Editor: Nathan Mihopoulos and Conor Richards