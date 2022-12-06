Matadors silence the Poets

CSUN sophomore guard Dionte Bostick, 0, on a fast break on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN men’s basketball rolled to a 101-42 victory over Whittier College, a Division III school, in a non-conference game on Sunday at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

The victory allowed the Matadors to gain the momentum they needed after losing five consecutive non-conference games.

Five Matadors scored in double figures, with De’Sean Allen-Eikens leading the way by scoring 17 points while shooting 60% from the field.

The Matadors dominated the Poets in every aspect of the game. They shared the ball as a team for 22 assists, and grabbed 50 rebounds and eight steals while going 15-18 from the free-throw line.

Two other players stepped up for CSUN: John Wade III and Arman Pezeshkian.

Wade, a junior guard from Oakland, was versatile enough to fill up the stat sheet in his first appearance of the season. He racked up seven points, four assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Displaying a little showtime on one of his assists, Wade got the crowd on their feet with a behind-the-back bounce pass on a fast break to Fidelis Okereke for the dunk.

Pezeshkian produced 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench. His shiftiness made him the crowd’s favorite for the night. The senior guard was very disruptive on defense, throwing the opponent off their rhythm.

Defensively the Matadors wreaked havoc against the Poets, causing 17 turnovers, eight steals and two blocks. CSUN held the Poets to 23.8% shooting from the field and 16% shooting from the 3-point line, allowing them to grab a total of 34 rebounds.

“All the teams I’ve had — they guard you, they fight you, they’re not afraid of who they’re playing,” CSUN head coach Trent Johnson said. “They just get out there. And so for me, that’s the ultimate [goal].”

The Matadors next game is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, against Fresno State in Fresno at 7 p.m.