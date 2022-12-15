Sunset Sessions: Nishwakie

Caribbean-born alternative R&B singer Tarik Lord and guitarist Josh Feliciano, who comprise the band Nishwakie, discuss their new single “Guava” and how they signed with CSUN’s record label Five of Five Music Entertainment.

Nishwakie playing their song “64/95.”

Nishwakie playing their song “Broken Roses.”

Nishwakie playing their song “Minerva.”

Listen to Nishwakie’s music:

Audio/Producer/Host: PJ Shahamat

Videographer/Director: Conor Richards

Camera Operator/Editor: Conor Richards