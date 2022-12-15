Sunset Sessions: Nishwakie
December 15, 2022
Caribbean-born alternative R&B singer Tarik Lord and guitarist Josh Feliciano, who comprise the band Nishwakie, discuss their new single “Guava” and how they signed with CSUN’s record label Five of Five Music Entertainment.
Nishwakie playing their song “64/95.”
Nishwakie playing their song “Broken Roses.”
Nishwakie playing their song “Minerva.”
Listen to Nishwakie’s music:
Audio/Producer/Host: PJ Shahamat
Videographer/Director: Conor Richards
Camera Operator/Editor: Conor Richards