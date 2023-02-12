Christian McBride’s performance canceled

According to The Soraya, Christian McBride’s appearance was canceled due to coronavirus-related circumstances. McBride was due to kick off the concert series Jazz at Naz on Feb. 2.

McBride was set to perform his “The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons” in celebration of Black History Month. The performance honors civil rights leaders such as Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama.

The musical tribute would have included a gospel choir, instrumental improvisation and spoken-word interludes.

McBride, an eight-time Grammy Awards winner, was commissioned to create the performance in 1998 and re-created it for its 10th anniversary to include the election of Obama. The studio album was released on streaming services in February 2020.

The Soraya was unable to confirm whether or not the performance would be rescheduled. However, ticket holders for the event will be contacted with information about a refund or ticket swap for a future Jazz at Naz performance.