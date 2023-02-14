Matador of the Week: Angela Ho

CSUN women’s tennis player Angela Ho is the Matador of the Week for her impressive performances in the singles and doubles events against William Jessup University and Westmont College in January.

In her two singles matches against opponents from William Jessup and Westmont, Ho did not lose a single game, recording 6-0 victories in each set. In her two doubles matches, she, along with her partners Vitoria Solis and Jolene Coetzee, defeated their opponents 6-2 in each set en route to two consecutive 7-0 team victories.

“I tried to focus on the strengths and weaknesses of my opponents,” Ho said. “And make sure to not be let down by any mistakes made and maintain my composure throughout each match.”

One of five freshmen on the team this season, Ho has made an immediate impact for the Matadors tennis program. She has won all of her singles matches and lost only one doubles match against USC this spring, helping the team post a 3-1 record for the season.

“This means a lot to me, it means I’ve been working pretty hard,” Ho stated. “And it also shows the progress our team has put up throughout our fall training season.”

Growing up in San Francisco, the freshman has been involved with tennis since she was five years old. Ho played youth tennis for the YTA John McLaren Park Junior Team Tennis under-14 intermediate and advanced levels, as well as the under-18 intermediate level. She also has two years experience competing in the World Team Tennis Junior Nationals for McLaren in 2019 and 2021.

Ho was also a standout player at George Washington High School, where she won three CIF All-City Championships in the San Francisco section, in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“My parents put me in tennis when I was five and I’ve stuck to it since,” Ho explained. “My parents, coaches and friends always supported me even when I lost matches, and have helped me throughout my career.”

All of Ho’s hard work led to her being ranked 74th in the nation in high school and earned her an offer from CSUN. The school’s environment grabbed Ho’s attention.

“When I came to visit campus, the community was very supportive.” Ho said. “The coaches and staff were very friendly, the campus was beautiful and the environment was what led me to choose CSUN.”

Even though CSUN is located six hours away from the Bay Area, Ho has not felt much of a difference living in the San Fernando Valley.

“I haven’t really gone out much due to training for tennis and going to class,” Ho said. “But my experience living here in the Valley is similar to the one I had at home.”

Ho intends to be in the Matadors rotation in both singles and doubles play for the rest of the season, and hopes to move up in the ITA rankings as she continues at CSUN.

“I plan on continuing to do one set of doubles and six sets of singles,” Ho said. “And by my junior and senior years I want to be higher up in the ranks for the singles event.”

The Matadors will play their next match at UCLA on Feb. 16 before traveling to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for their first Big West Conference showing of the season on Feb. 18.