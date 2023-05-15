CSUN’s Armenian organizations educate students about culture and history

CSUN Armenian Students Association President Varuzhan Bilbulyan stands in front of the CSUN University Library during the “Stain of Denial” protest on April 25, 2023, in Northridge, Calif.

Throughout the last week of April, CSUN celebrated Armenian Heritage Week – an initiative by various Armenian organizations on campus to commemorate the Armenian genocide.

Campus organizations included the fraternity Alpha Epsilon Omega, the sorority Alpha Gamma Alpha, the Hidden Road Initiative and the Armenian Students Association.

The week began with the “Stain of Denial,” a protest against the denial of the Armenian genocide, and a vigil in remembrance of those whose lives were lost.

On April 26, an Armenian barbecue, or khorovats, was held at Matador Square with a dance performance by Patille Dance Studio.

The last event of the week included a tribute to Artsakh Awareness Day with a screening of the Armenian film “Neutral Zone” at the University Student Union.