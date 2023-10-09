Skin care is health care. The skin is the largest organ of the body; it is important to take care of your complexion to keep it healthy.

Finding the right product can sometimes be challenging in a world of capitalistic abundance. How we find our perfect products is all up to influence. The extent to which we are influenced affects our everyday decisions and life, including our skin care purchases.

Many of my skin care essentials result from influence by family, friends and social media. Here are five of my skin care essentials you should incorporate into your skin care routine.

Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion is a must-have. The moisturizer works for all skin types and perfectly absorbs into the skin. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which is great for dryness, especially with the upcoming fall and winter seasons. A family member recommended this moisturizer to me about five years ago and it’s been a staple ever since. Get a 4.2-ounce bottle for $32.50 at Sephora.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches cool and hydrate under eyes while minimizing the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. The gel eye patches are also good for anti-aging, perfect for everyday use or treating yourself to a self-care day. I came across this product when searching for the best gel eye patches for a sleep-deprived college student like myself. And I can attest these gel eye patches are both relaxing and effective. Get 30 pairs for $55 at Ulta Beauty.

Innis Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen is an anti-aging essential. The sunscreen provides protection from harsh UV sun rays and contains green tea, which hydrates and gives the skin a glow. It’s great to pair with a moisturizer. I found out about this sunscreen on social media and gave it a try after seeing many people praise it; it is a great product. Get a 1.69-ounce tube for $16 at Sephora.

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb Hydrating Moisturizer with Squalane is an amazing product. The lightweight moisturizer refreshes the skin and contains ingredients like ceramide 3 and glycerin, which help the skin maintain moisture. The product also lives up to its name and increases 70% of skin’s hydration level. It’s seriously an aqua bomb. I got a sample of this product through Sephora’s Rewards Bazaar. After trying it a couple of times, I had to purchase a full-size jar. Get a 1.68-ounce jar for $38 at Sephora.

Glo Beta-Clarity BHA Drops are perfect for targeting stubborn acne and blemishes. The drops smoothen, clarify and brighten the appearance of skin, resulting in a clear complexion. My friend recommended this product to me two years ago, and it worked like a charm. Get a 1-ounce bottle for $56 on the Glo Skin Beauty website.