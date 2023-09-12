I Love Being Mexican

Growing up, I didn’t understand the importance of being Mexican. I just knew that my parents immigrated from Mexico and I was born in California.

Most of my classmates and family members had similar stories to my own. I simply thought that being Hispanic was a universal thing. However, my perception about my culture shifted in 2015.

In July 2015, my older sister and I had the privilege of traveling to Mexico for the first time. We visited Mexico City and the lovely state of Oaxaca. My family made this experience 100% unforgettable by guiding us through Mexican culture.

Oaxaca has become my top state (even though I haven’t traveled the entire country). Walking through different mercados and seeing the multitude of mole, chocolate, bread and handcrafted pieces made me feel in touch with my culture.

If you’re from or have traveled to Oaxaca, then you know that indigenous culture is celebrated in July.

La Guelaguetza is one of the most-known celebrations from this state. I hope to see this celebration in the Guelaguetza stadium one day. I have only seen a smaller replica of this celebration called El Desfile de las Delegaciones.

I am extremely fond of my Mexican culture now that I’ve grown up. The food, music, slang and cultural attire are some of the few things that I cherish the most.

Although I was not born in Mexico, I found a true connection to my parents’ motherland and I am proud of it. I hope this appreciation of Mexican culture continues for future generations in my family and that every person of Mexican descent can feel this way.