Matador of the Week: Hayden Mauldin

CSUN women’s soccer goalkeeper Hayden Mauldin is Matador of the Week after her standout performances against UC Davis and CSU Fullerton.

In 180 minutes of action versus the Aggies and Titans, Mauldin recorded a combined 14 saves, including a clean sheet against Davis, the second-highest scoring team in the Big West.

After a total of 20 shots from the Aggies, the sophomore went on to record seven saves along with recording her second shutout of the season. The shutout was Mauldin’s third of her collegiate career.

With Fullerton, although allowing a first-half goal, Mauldin went on to have a scoreless second half, which would be beneficial for her and the Matadors, as Izabel Reyes went on to score an equalizer in the 83rd minute. The Matadors would go on to earn a draw at Fullerton after a 1-1 tie.

With 65 saves recorded this season already, Mauldin was honored with her first Big West Defensive Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league.

CSUN will play its next match against CSU Bakersfield, with kickoff slated at 7 p.m. at Matador Soccer Field.