The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Loading Recent Classifieds...

Matadors fall short in nine-goal thriller at home

Luis Silva, Reporter
October 3, 2023
Goalkeeper+Cooper+Wenzel%2C+1%2C+dives+to+try+to+block+the+ball+during+the+game+against+CSU+Fullerton+at+Matador+Soccer+Field+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.%2C+on+Sept.+27%2C+2023.
Aliyah Hinckley
Goalkeeper Cooper Wenzel, 1, dives to try to block the ball during the game against CSU Fullerton at Matador Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2023.

With non-conference play wrapped up, the Matadors opened up their Big West campaign at the Matador Soccer Field against the CSU Fullerton Titans in front of a packed stadium wearing all red in support.

The ensuing match proved to be one for the ages, as the back-and-forth affair between the Matadors and Titans resulted in nine goals, with the Matadors ultimately edged 5-4.

“We gave it our all tonight, and 5-4 is a tough one,” said Matadors forward Jack Rhead. “We opened against and beat Fullerton last year; we knew what they were going to bring to the table.”

The first half saw the Matadors take an early lead five minutes in, with Rhead slotting the ball in the bottom left corner from a through ball by midfielder Levin Gerhardt. However, the Titans responded with two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The second half saw plenty of action early on, with four goals scored in a window of six minutes. Rhead headed in his second goal of the match in the 53rd minute to equalize before the Titans converted a penalty to retake the lead from a Matadors handball less than a minute later.

Less than four minutes later, forward Jamar Ricketts and midfielder Jorge Solorzano scored for the Matadors from counterattacks to reclaim a 4-3 lead.

“I’m always grateful, I got the goal and assist,” Solorzano said. “But to me, when we don’t get the result we want, I still always ask for more for myself.”

Both teams continued to press for more goals, with the Titans midfielder Roberto Ordonez capitalizing on a Matadors defensive miscommunication to level the score again.

Rhead addressed the team’s room for improvement on the defensive end.

“We just have to tighten up as an 11 all over the field on the defending aspects,” Rhead stated. “If we can start playing as a team on the defense, we’ll have a better chance.”

The Titans then won a direct free kick in the 88th minute, with the initial shot hitting the post, but not before immediately converting off the rebound, which proved to be the winning goal.

The Matadors then attacked the Titans goal desperately, winning three corner kicks, but were unable to convert on the attempts, resulting in a heartbreaking loss.

Despite the loss, Solorzano highlighted the strong attack the Matadors displayed in the match against Fullerton.

“With this being the first Big West match, you always want to start off with the win,” Solorzano said. “Sadly, we didn’t get the result we wanted, but we proved [to] ourselves that we could score goals. If we can do that, we’ll have a much better chance against [CSU] Bakersfield on Saturday.”

CSUN stays on home turf for their next Big West fixture, against Bakersfield on Saturday at 7 p.m., looking for their first win in conference play.
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
Illustration by Kevin Silva. 
The Valley Boys Sports Podcast: Episode 1
Midfielder Savannah Estrada looks to the sidelines, where in-game instruction from the assistant coaching staff is coming, during their game versus UCLA in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2023.
CSUN women’s soccer battles UC Davis in scoreless draw at home
Jorge Solorzano, 7, squares off against the Las Vegas Rebels on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. Solorzano scored a goal for the Matadors during the game.
Matadors score rapidly to win home opener
Matador forward Daisy Torres and Vandals defender Cassidy Elicker fight for possession of the ball during their match at the Matador Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2023.
CSUN suffers loss at home to Idaho
CSUN mens soccer celebrates a goal by junior Jamar Ricketts during the 2022 Big West Men’s Soccer Championship quarterfinals against UC Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Northridge, Calif. File photo by Kaitlyn Lavo.
Men's soccer has unbeaten weekend against San Diego and UCLA
Guard Anaiyah Tuua, 21, and forward Tess Amundsen, 15, laugh and smile with teammates as they head to the locker room after beating CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s basketball announces fall schedule
More in Sports
CSUN goalkeeper Hayden Mauldin goes up for one of several saves against UCLAs shots on goal during the first half of their game in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2023.
Matador of the Week: Hayden Mauldin
Image courtesy of Adobe Stock by FiledIMAGE.
Women’s Soccer has Closed the Competitive Gap
Defender Pauline Gericke waits to enter the game against UCLA in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2023.
CSUN women’s soccer falls to fourth-ranked UCLA despite brave defensive effort
CSUN mens basketball player with a ball
New coach, new optimism for CSUN men’s basketball
Senior Taylor Orshoff, 1, defends against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Northridge, Calif. CSUN won the game with a final score of 27-25.
Matadors dominate in home opener
CSUN defender Dylan Gonzalez, 3, and forward David Diaz, 58, celebrate the formers go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute against the Saint Marys College Gaels on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
Can last season’s momentum carry men’s soccer even further this year?

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2023 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in