A story of every student who leaves home for a better life

Navigating student life as an international student can be an overwhelming and emotional experience. Although being a student in my home country was relatively easy, I knew deep down that I wanted to broaden my horizons and pursue my college education in a different country. This decision was met with confusion and skepticism from my peers and even some of my closest friends and family. They couldn’t comprehend why I would choose to attend a school that was so far away.

The answer was clear to me. I yearned for the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in a different world. I believed that the United States offered unique opportunities, liberties and freedom that no other country could provide. With a mix of excitement and apprehension, I embarked on this journey as an international student.

However, as I soon discovered, being an international student comes with its own set of challenges and emotional hurdles. The most common and immediate challenge is adjusting to a completely new environment. Everything feels unfamiliar, from the people you interact with daily to the customs and norms of the culture. You can’t help but miss the support system you had back home and the familiar faces of your family and longtime friends. There’s an isolating feeling that you’re an outsider.

During my initial weeks at university, I felt lost and confused. Making friends who made me feel at home seemed like an arduous task. I quickly realized that putting in the effort to find like-minded individuals who share similar experiences was worth it.

There are social and practical challenges. Currency conversions, living expenses, and budgeting require careful attention. Living in a different country often means dealing with a higher cost of living compared to one’s home country. It’s the little difficulties, like converting the price of a soda and chips, which make you realize the stark difference. It is possible to navigate these challenges and make the most of your experience by implementing a wise financial plan.

Unfortunately, unexpected obstacles can arise, which adds to the emotional toll of being an international student. The stress of academic responsibilities and the pressure to excel can sometimes take precedence over mental well-being. I learned this the hard way when I neglected my mental health and fell seriously ill. This experience was a wake-up call that reminded me about the importance of prioritizing self-care and seeking support.

Throughout this journey, it’s essential to remember that your mental health should always be the top priority. Neglecting your mental health can have further consequences that affect other areas of your life. Taking care of your emotional well-being ensures that you can fully embrace the opportunities and experiences that await you.

The unfamiliarity of a foreign land may initially feel exciting, like a honeymoon phase. There’s a sense of adventure and curiosity that you can capture on Instagram. Reality sets in as time goes by. You realize that you will be away from home for a significant period. The feeling of homesickness intensifies, and you long for the comfort of family and friends. Many international students long for the life they left behind.

The emotional journey of an international student is filled with highs and lows. It requires resilience, adaptability, and a willingness to step outside your comfort zone. While the challenges may seem overwhelming at times, they are ultimately outweighed by the rewards and personal growth that come from exploring a new world. So, remember your emotional well-being matters above all else, and with the right mindset and support, you can thrive as an international student.