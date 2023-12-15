Matador Marquee: Sports Films

“The Art of Racing in The Rain”

is a 2019 film adaptation of a book of the same name about a lifelong bond between a race car driver and his golden retriever. The owner, Denny, starts out at an auto shop with a passion for racing, and his dog, Enzo, follows along his journey. The pair learn from each other while Denny’s life evolves. Enzo’s narration guides the audience amidst the film’s events. Once Denny is on track to achieve his racing dreams, Enzo’s life comes to a close. During their final lap, Enzo recounts his experiences and wishes to meet Denny in his next life.

“Rise”

is a 2022 biographical film about a trio of brothers who achieve their dreams of playing basketball professionally. The film follows Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo’s journey from playing in parks in Greece to playing in the NBA. Amidst hardships, injuries and greed-driven drafters, the brothers succeed and relocate their family to the U.S.

“Remember the Titans”

is a 2000 biographical film that follows a Black coach uniting a diverse football team in 1971 in a newly integrated Virginia school. While training the Titans, the athletes clash due to racial tensions, but Herman Boone’s coaching molds them into a winning team. Once the team reaches the state semifinals, the school board rigs the game for the Titans to lose and Boone to be dismissed, but the team prevails.

“Creed”

is a 2015 drama film about Adonis Creed following in his father’s footsteps to become a prolific boxer. Creed trained under an initially resistant Rocky Balboa, who had a complex history with his father, from rivals to friends. Throughout their work together, Creed rose to a high status to carve out his legacy and not be stuck in the shadow of his father.

“Moneyball”

is a 2011 biographical film that looks inside the process of drafting baseball teams. The general manager, Billy Beane, and assistant manager, Peter Brand, of the Oakland Athletics, take a sabermetric approach to evaluating players, which is an objective look at in-game performance. The duo’s sabermetric approach to scouting changed the landscape of baseball analysis, with other teams adopting their strategies.