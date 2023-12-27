Matador Marquee: Environmental films

“Wall-E” is a 2008 animated Disney science fiction film that follows the titular waste-collecting robot roaming Earth, who meets Eve, a newer robot sent to Earth to find signs of habitability. Following Eve out of his love for her, Wall-E finds himself on a spaceship surrounded by sedentary humans, bound by their reliance on robots. Wall-E and Eve lead a plan to rejuvenate the humans and bring them back to Earth.

“The Lorax” is a 2012 Disney musical that explores the effects of destroying the environment amidst industrialization. In this fictional comedy, an inventor creates a multi-use material out of the tufts of Truffula trees, and its production leads to the deforestation and extinction of said trees, which makes the environment uninhabitable. Years later, a boy in a town of artificial vegetation sets out to replenish the trees and revive the land.

“Princess Mononoke” is a 1997 Studio Ghibli animated film that follows a young prince, Ashitaka, on his quest to cure himself of a curse and mediate a conflict between nature and human industry. Princess Mononoke, also known as San, is a girl raised by wolves who continually attempts to assassinate the leader of Irontown, Lady Eboshi. Ashitaka learns of both sides’ motivations, and tries as he may to help, destruction befalls the forest and Irontown.

“FernGully: The Last Rainforest” is a 1992 independent musical that follows a rainforest fairy named Crysta and a logger she accidentally shrank named Zak as they work together to defeat Hexxus, an evil spirit that destroys the environment. Hexxus feeds off unnatural pollutants from the deforestation equipment used by Zak’s supervisors. Zak, Crysta and the other fairies of the rainforest work together to stop Hexxus’ volatile rampage.

