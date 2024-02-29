Letter from the Editor: Diversity in Conversation

Dear Sundial readers,

Diversity is power. The second spring issue aims to highlight the diversity of our campus and society.

California State University, Northridge has had four consecutive women presidents, the first of which, Blenda Wilson, led the campus through the 1994 earthquake relief, which was covered in the first spring issue. Wilson’s leadership can be read about in Yesterday’s News along with the following three presidents.

The university also boasts programs, spaces and student-led organizations that champion people’s identities, including the Asian American Studies Department, Pride Center and Black Student Union.

CSUN is a campus with imaginative minds and ambitious dreams, which the Sundial strives to uplift and highlight. While we look toward the future, we remember our history and celebrate our present. People are the most important part of CSUN and it is our responsibility to recognize and respect all of those who come through campus.

While this issue’s main focus is on the diversity of campus and American culture as a whole, the stories in every iteration of the magazine seek to acknowledge such.

Everyone is someone. No story is too small. No thought is too abstract. No feeling is too emotional. Journalism is the art of storytelling and our goal is to tell as many stories as we can to the best of our abilities.

Thank you,

Sasha Alikhanov