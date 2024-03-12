The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Got a tip? Have something you need to tell us? Contact us

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Matadors hoping to win big at Big West Championships in Henderson

Gabriel Duarte, Assistant Sports Editor
March 12, 2024
Guard+Dionte+Bostick%2C+0%2C+dribbles+to+the+hoop%2C+takes+it+up+and+gets+fouled+by+the+Cal+Poly+SLO+defender+shooting+guard+Quentin+Jones%2C+1%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8%2C+2024%2C+at+the+Premier+America+Credit+Union+Arena+in+Northridge%2C+Calif.
Aliyah Hinckley
Guard Dionte Bostick, 0, dribbles to the hoop, takes it up and gets fouled by the Cal Poly SLO defender shooting guard Quentin Jones, 1, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

In year one of the Andy Newman era of CSUN men’s basketball, Newman successfully navigated the Matadors to the seventh seed in the 2024 Big West Basketball Championships. The Matadors have had their fair share of highs and lows throughout conference play but will continue their season with a chance to move onto the NCAA Tournament.

CSUN will open up tournament play on Wednesday, March 13 with a first round matchup against sixth-seeded UC Santa Barbara at 8:30 p.m.

The teams split the season series with both teams winning on the road. The Gauchos ran through CSUN in their first matchup, beating them by 28 points in a 97-69 drubbing at the Premier America Credit Union on January 18th.

The Matadors evened the series up in Santa Barbara, beating the Gauchos by eight in an 82-74 victory on February 10th.

Newman’s squad will have to rely heavily on what got them to the postseason: physical defense and rebounding. The Matadors ended the regular season as the Big West leaders in rebounding and opponent field goal percentage.

March 13th will be exactly 10 years since the last time CSUN won a conference tournament game. Traveling back to the 2013-14 season, the fifth-seeded Matadors went on a run to the championship game, defeating the four seed Hawaii and three seed Long Beach State before falling short to Cal Poly in the championship game.

Just a few years ago during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, the Matadors finished the regular season second in the Big West and looked primed for a run before the pandemic hit and took out postseason play for the NCAA across the board.

For CSUN, it will be a war of attrition as they will have to battle four teams in four days if they want to dance in the NCAA tournament.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the quarterfinals of the Big West Basketball Championships and take on the three seed Hawaii on Thursday, March 14th.
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
Kaitlyn Elsholz, 22, guard for CSUN Women’s basketball team, dribbling between two Hawaii Rainbow Wahine players during their match at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors come up empty as CSUN’s rally falls short versus Hawaii
File photo. Outside hitter Kyle Hobus, 7, hits the ball over to the UCLA Bruins as two defenders go up to block it on Friday, Jan 27, 2023, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Not-so-super Tuesday for CSUN men’s volleyball
Guard Dionte Bostick, 0, goes up to the hoop against the UC Irvine defender on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors fall by 25 to top seed in Big West
Attacker Jade Cuevas, 8, swims to the Sienas goalpost with the ball while looking for teammates at the Matador Pool on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.
CSUN women’s water polo drowns Saints in home opener
Head coach Carlene Mitchell writes a play down on a dry-erase board during a timeout against Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors women’s basketball blows lead versus Bakersfield to lose their 22nd straight game
Matadors forward DeSean Allen-Eikens drives to the rim to score a layup to give CSUN an early 5-0 lead while being defended by Long Beach forward Aboubacar Traore at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Matadors go cold against Long Beach State, Elbees drown CSUN’s four-game win streak in second half
More in Sports
Matadors pitcher Lauryn Carranco, 15, taking the mound against the OSU Cowgirls at the Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2024.
New culture, new era, renewed expectations for CSUN softball
The Matadors womens soccer team huddles up before the game against the CSU Fullerton Titans on Sept. 22, 2022, at the Performance Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN women’s soccer appoints new head coach Gina Brewer
File photo: The CSUN mens volleyball team defeated Hope International University in three sets on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Men’s volleyball secures three-set victory prior to 10-day break
CSUN baseballs Kevin Fitzer, 33, waits for a pitch during a game against UC Riverside on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN baseball looks to utilize last season’s momentum to chase 2024 Big West crown
Forward DeSean Allen-Eikens, 25 (left), and forward Keonte Jones, 4 (right), get ready to box out Cal Poly SLO defender Kobe Sanders, 3 (center), during free throws on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors corral the Mustangs and earn 15th win
Matadors guard Erica Adams scores the tough contested layup off a defensive stop to cut the lead to 33-31 with under two minutes left in the first half at the Premier Credit Union Area on Jan. 10 in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors’ defense fails to stop Gauchos’ offense in 21st straight loss

Daily Sundial

The student media organization of California State University Northridge
Manzanita Hall 140 | 18111 Nordhoff St. Northridge CA 91330-8258 | Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998 | hello@sundial.csun.edu

Daily Sundial
© 2024 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in