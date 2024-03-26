Q&A: How social media affects mental health

Social media is a big part of our everyday lives which can affect our mental health both positively and negatively. Social media can cause a number of mental health concerns, which include anxiety, depression, isolation and more. It is easy to lose track of time on our devices, and that can be due to social media. I am guilty of this and sometimes find myself scrolling for hours because it is addicting.

Some positive effects of social media include staying in touch with friends and family, spreading news, inspiration, entertainment and more. I like to use social media mostly for entertainment because it keeps me distracted when I’m stressed. TikTok is my favorite app because there is an endless amount of content that doesn’t get boring. I also like to use social media to stay up to date on what is happening in the world.

Some people may use social media more than others. Social media can affect our mental health in different ways and it is important we understand how it makes us feel. We should all be more aware of the time we consume on social media and how it impacts us. I interviewed two students at CSUN to get their take on social media and how it affects them.

I conducted an interview with Veronica Rocha, a junior majoring in communications.

Q: How often do you use social media? What is your screen time? Does it affect your sleeping schedule?

A: Every week my screen time typically consists of three to four hours; it does affect my sleeping schedule, but not by too much.

Q: Why do you post online? Does it feel good to get likes? Or comments?

A: I like to post things that I find nice or aesthetic for my profile, but also for other people to see these things as well. Since the world in my eyes is completely different from what the media and culture describe pretty to be, I like to share what I consider beautiful and interesting, like nature, different areas and cultures too. It doesn’t affect me if I don’t get any likes at all. I don’t care much for comments since it’s only available for others to add their opinion, which I don’t really take too deep into consideration.

Q: What is your most used app?

A: My most used app is Instagram.

Q: Does it cause you anxiety to be on social media?

A: When my life gets stressful I use social media apps to make me forget about my life. Personally, it does give me anxiety.

Q: Do you ever get bored of being online?

A: I get super bored of being online since the content feels very repetitive and gossip is always spreading around that feels irrelevant to me. If I’m on my phone for an hour I’ll start to get bored super quick.

I also interviewed Zoe Kono, a junior majoring in communications.



Q: How often do you use social media? What is your screen time? Does it affect your sleeping schedule?

A: I use social media every day. My screen time averages seven hours a day. It absolutely affects my sleeping schedule. Before I go to bed, I feel a need to scroll on my phone to decompress and empty my mind.

Q: Why do you post online? Does it feel good to get likes? Or comments?

A: I don’t post often. When I do post on Instagram, it’s usually a story post. I like sharing my friends doing funny things, pictures I think look cool, and I also promote creative projects I’m involved in.

It feels good when people like and comment on my stories and posts. I’m seeking positive feedback and approval when I post, so when I get that, it’s a quick form of fun.

Q: What is your most used app?

A: Instagram.

Q: Does it cause you anxiety to be on social media?

A: Yes, I do get anxious; even though I don’t post often, I get feelings of inadequacy. I must prove I am funny, I must prove I am pretty, I must prove I am smart.

Q: Do you ever get bored of being online?

A: I don’t get bored when I am actively online, but I get bored afterwards when I have the frequent reminder that there is more I desire in my life than social media. I feel a back and forth between the good and bad aspects of social media.