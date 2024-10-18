Locanto Los Angeles Marks 18 Years with Fresh Innovations

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

All the birthdays are special, but celebrating 18 makes the bells sound a bit louder. Locanto Los Angeles, just turned 18 on July 27th. Over all these years, and with its free classifieds Los Angeles, it has made a name for itself as a reliable marketplace for connecting buyers and sellers.

To celebrate this milestone, Locanto is rolling out new features designed to make your experience even better. They’re marking the occasion by giving you tools that will help your ads shine brighter and reach more people.

Introducing the Ad Visibility Score (AVS)

One of its birthday presents to you is the new Ad Visibility Score (AVS). Every time you post or edit an ad, you’ll go through the Post Ad Flow (PAF), which now includes the AVS. This score helps you understand how well your ad will perform based on three key criteria:

Ad title length

Ad description length

Images uploaded

These factors have the biggest impact on how your ad is seen by others. The better you do on these, the higher your Ad Visibility Score, giving your ad the best chance to stand out.

As you fill out your ad, you’ll see smileys that update in real-time, showing how your score improves as you enhance your title, description, and images. After you post, your overall score is displayed on the confirmation screen and on the MyAds page, so you can always keep track of how your ad is performing.

Ad Quality Score (AQS)

You know how that quality matters; Locanto knows too. That’s why it is also introducing the Ad Quality Score(AQS) to ensure only the best ads are showcased. This new system encourages you to improve your ad content, leading to better results and more visibility. High-quality ads not only get more attention from buyers but also help improve Locanto’s standing with search engines, making it easier for others to find your ad.

Success Metrics

To track the effectiveness of Locanto’s new features and improvements, we measure success with the following metrics:

Goal Metric Show more high-quality ads Increase in customer satisfaction with the Ad Quality Score (AQS). Improve SEO visibility Higher ranking in search results, more organic traffic from Google. Enhance ad relevance Increased impressions and better sorting of ads to show more relevant, high-quality content. Encourage better Ad content New system emails to alert users with low-quality ads, helping them improve their ads.

More Reasons to Love Locanto

Locanto remains a popular option for both buyers and sellers because of its many features, which contribute to the platform’s adaptability and comfort. Here are some key features that will help you make the most of Locanto:

Wide Range of Categories

With so many categories available, you can find anything you need or sell anything you want on Locanto. It offers a specific area for almost everything, including cars, real estate, employment, services, and other goods.

Easy Account Creation and Ad Posting

Creating an account and posting an ad on Locanto is fast and easy. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, so anyone can start buying or selling with just a few clicks. Locanto is free to use, but if you want to give your ads extra attention, you can use Premium Features to make them stand out even more.

Flexible Payment Options

Talking about Premium Features, Locanto makes transactions smooth and secure with its flexible payment options. For your convenience and peace of mind, you can choose from a variety of payment options, whether you are buying or selling, including credit cards, bank transfers, and even Bitcoin.

Advanced AI Technology

The AI works behind the scenes to make sure your ads are placed in the right categories, so they show up in the searches where people are looking for them. It also scans for spam to keep the platform safe for everyone. Plus, Locanto’s AI checks your ad content to ensure well-written ads get more visibility.

What does all this mean? Well, if you put effort into creating a great ad, the AI will help it get noticed by more people, increasing your chances of making a sale.

Making the Most of This Birthday

As it celebrates its 18th birthday, Locanto is giving users even greater control over ad performance. Now, you can see exactly what makes an ad successful and make simple adjustments to boost its visibility and reach.

Whether it’s tweaking your ad’s title or adding that perfect photo, Locanto’s new features make it easier than ever to get noticed.

After all, Locanto is officially an adult now, but who says you can’t still have a little fun with your ads?

