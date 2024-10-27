Literacy Pittsburgh Advances Cordelia Scaife May’s Vision Of American Empowerment Through Laurel Foundation’s Support

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Literacy Pittsburgh, the region’s largest literacy provider, recently received a generous $50,000 donation from Laurel Foundation to support its College and Career Readiness program. Laurel Foundation is a philanthropic organization established by the late Mellon heiress Cordelia Scaife May, who was deeply committed to conservation both of the environment and of history and to empowering Americans through education and workforce development initiatives.

Formerly known as the Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council, Literacy Pittsburgh was founded in 1982 at the kitchen table of Mary Yardumian, who identified a need for adult tutoring, especially among a population of job-seeking former steelworkers.

Higher education has become increasingly crucial for career success in a competitive job market. College graduates are half as likely to be unemployed compared to those with only a high school diploma. Bachelor’s degree holders typically earn 86 percent more than their high school graduate counterparts. Over a lifetime, individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn $1.2 million more than those without.

As the largest provider of adult basic education in the region, Literacy Pittsburgh’s impact is far-reaching. Last year alone, the organization helped over 4,000 individuals acquire essential skills needed to reach their fullest potential and participate productively in their communities. Their mission goes beyond simple literacy; it encompasses a holistic approach to adult education that includes workforce readiness, high school diploma test preparation, digital literacy, English language learning, math, reading, and family literacy.

Literacy Pittsburgh’s program aims to bridge the gap between where their students are and where they aspire to be. They offer personalized instruction, helping adults improve their academic skills, navigate the college application process, explore career options, and develop essential workplace readiness skills.

What sets Literacy Pittsburgh apart is its commitment to individualized learning. They offer both one-on-one tutoring and small class instruction, ensuring that each learner receives the attention and support they need.

Operating through numerous neighborhood locations and their Downtown Pittsburgh Learning Center, Literacy Pittsburgh ensures that their services are accessible to those who need them most. Their commitment to free education removes financial barriers, making it possible for adults from all walks of life to pursue their educational and career goals.

According to Literacy Pittsburgh CEO Carey Harris, Literacy Pittsburgh’s current enrollment is 22 percent higher than last year’s and 83 percent higher than three years ago. Last year, the organization served 1,900 English Language Learning students, most between the ages of 22 and 44. A college education could significantly enhance the prospects of these individuals, opening doors to better job opportunities, higher wages, and improved quality of life. For many adult learners, pursuing higher education seems out of reach due to various barriers, including financial constraints, lack of academic preparation, or uncertainty about navigating the college system. But with the right support and guidance, these learners could leverage their newfound skills to pursue college degrees, potentially doubling their earning potential and drastically reducing their likelihood of unemployment.

That’s where Laurel Foundation steps in. The Foundation has donated $40,000 to Literacy Pittsburgh to support their College and Career Readiness program, which aligns with their founder Cordelia Scaife May’s vision of empowering Americans through education and workforce development initiatives.

The College and Career Readiness Program

The College and Career Readiness Program offers classes and tutoring across several core areas including English language learning, high school equivalency exam prep, academic skill building in reading, writing and math, as well as college entrance exam readiness.

Instructors work one-on-one with each student to identify their specific needs and goals related to college, career training, or both. A personalized curriculum is then created to ensure the appropriate level of instruction and pacing.

The program also guides students through navigating the complexities of the college application process, including researching schools and programs, completing applications, securing financial aid and ensuring they meet all testing requirements.

What truly sets Literacy Pittsburgh’s College and Career Readiness program apart is its commitment to supporting participants throughout their entire educational journey – from initial assessments and individualized learning plans to preparation for college admission and enrollment.

The organization continues to offer tutoring, workshops and other resources even after students have transitioned into degree or certificate programs.

Empowering Success Through Education

The partnership between Literacy Pittsburgh and Laurel Foundation is an example of the power of philanthropy to open doors of opportunity.

By providing much-needed funding for the College and Career Readiness program, Laurel Foundation continues to honor the legacy of its founder, Cordelia Scaife May, ensuring that more Pittsburghers can access higher learning pathways, elevating lives and communities in alignment with her vision.

Through impactful collaborations like this, Cordelia Scaife May’s belief in strengthening America and Americans in every facet of life lives on.

