Here’s What to Do If Walmart Rejected Your Employment Application Due to a Background Check Error

Content provided by legal writers

Being denied a job at Walmart because of a background check can feel overwhelming, especially if you know there’s been a mistake. Whether you applied to stock shelves, run a cash register, or work in distribution, losing the opportunity to work, make money, and be part of the team, because of an error in your background report is both unfair and unlawful.

Errors in background checks are more common than many people realize. If your failed Walmart background checkcontained incorrect, outdated, or misleading information, you have the right to challenge it. Federal law protects you from these mistakes, but taking on the process alone can be frustrating and confusing.

Let’s look at why Walmart runs background checks, the errors that can occur, and—most importantly—how to dispute inaccuracies with the help of a background check attorney.

Why Walmart Conducts Background Checks

Walmart screens job applicants as part of its hiring process, relying on third-party companies like First Advantage, Sterling, or other background check services. These companies compile information about your criminal history, employment record, and (for driving-related roles) motor vehicle records.



The level of scrutiny varies by role:



Retail associates. Focus on criminal records to ensure safety in customer-facing roles.

Drivers and distribution workers. Includes motor vehicle reports to evaluate driving history.

Money-handling or pharmacy positions. Background checks for these jobs may include fraud or financial screenings to assess trustworthiness.

While background checks are intended to identify genuine risks, the system is far from perfect. Errors, outdated information, and mismatched records often result in unfair rejections.

What Can Cause a Background Check Denial?

Walmart may deny your application based on the background report if they believe it reveals:



Criminal history. Felony convictions or recent misdemeanors may be flagged. Driving issues. Tickets, accidents, or license suspensions might disqualify drivers. Work history concerns. Inconsistencies or gaps in your job history could raise red flags.



Legitimate concerns like felony convictions, driving violations, or job history inconsistencies may lead Walmart to deny an application. But background check attorneys step in when errors—like mismatched identities, outdated records, or clerical mistakes—cause unfair rejections. They fight to correct these inaccuracies and ensure decisions are based on facts, not flaws.



How Errors in Background Checks Happen

Errors in Walmart background checks occur for a variety of reasons. These mistakes can paint an inaccurate or incomplete picture of your past, unfairly influencing Walmart’s hiring decision.

Type of Error What It Means Wrong Identity Records from someone with a similar name or birthdate may appear on your report. Outdated Criminal Records Expunged or sealed convictions can wrongfully show up in your report. Incomplete Information Arrests may appear without showing charges were dropped or cases were resolved in your favor. Driving Record Mistakes Violations or accidents that aren’t yours might be inaccurately included, especially in reports for driving-related positions. Duplicate Records The same offense may be listed multiple times, exaggerating its impact. Jurisdiction Errors Criminal or driving records from unrelated counties or states might incorrectly appear. Clerical Mistakes Typos in names, birthdates, or case details can lead to misidentifications.

How to Dispute an Inaccurate Walmart Background CheckDon’t assume the decision is final if you’ve been denied a job due to an inaccurate background check. It’s not!! Federal law under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) gives you the right to dispute errors and demand corrections.

Here’s how to navigate the process effectively:



Review Your Background Check

When Walmart denies you a position based on a background check, they must provide you with a copy of the report. Take the time to thoroughly review it.



Look for:



Charges or convictions you don’t recognize.

Dismissed or resolved cases that appear unresolved.

Mismatched or duplicate entries.



Gather Evidence to Prove the Errors

Next, compile any supporting documentation to challenge inaccuracies. Examples include:



Court records showing a charge was expunged or dismissed.

Proof of identity (such as your Social Security card) to dispute mismatched records.

DMV reports to clarify driving history.



The more evidence you have, the stronger your case will be.



Contact a Background Check Attorney

Before filing a dispute, contact a background check attorney to help you. Here’s how an attorney can make a difference:



Analyze your case. Attorneys know how to spot violations of the FCRA and will identify the specific errors in your report.

Build a strong (the strongest) dispute. Attorneys create clear and compelling dispute letters that background check companies can’t ignore. Lawyers who do this full-time know what resonates with and frightens background check companies.

Preserve your rights. By guiding you to dispute the error properly—often through certified mail—they ensure you have the evidence needed to pursue further legal action if necessary.



An attorney is also prepared to escalate your case if the background check company refuses to fix the mistakes or engage in fruitful settlement discussions.



File the Dispute and Monitor Deadlines

Your attorney will help you send the dispute to the background check company responsible for the report. Under the FCRA, the company has 30 days to investigate and respond.Disputing on your own can be time-consuming and frustrating, but the process stays on track with an attorney’s help. They’ll ensure the background check company meets deadlines, provides updates, and fully investigates your claims.



Follow Through with Legal Action if Needed

If the investigation confirms the error, the background check company must correct the report and notify Walmart of the changes. But your attorney can take legal action if they refuse to fix their mistakes or fail to respond.



FCRA violations may entitle you to compensation, including damages for lost wages and emotional distress. By partnering with a lawyer, you’ll have an advocate to fight for your rights.

Why an Attorney is Essential in Disputing Background Check Errors

Trying to fix a background check error on your own might seem manageable, but it’s often more challenging than it appears. Background check companies don’t always make the process easy; without legal knowledge, you may struggle to get results.



Here’s why working with an attorney is critical:



They know consumer laws and consumer rights . Background check laws are complex, and attorneys understand how to hold companies accountable for violating them.

Peace of mind . An attorney handles the paperwork, evidence gathering, courthouse filings, and deadlines. This allows you to focus on moving forward.

Better results : With an attorney by your side, the chances of resolving the error—and securing compensation if needed—are much higher.

Moving Forward

Losing a Walmart job opportunity due to a failed Walmart background check is frustrating, but you don’t have to accept it as the final word. If errors in your report caused the denial, you have the right to fight back and clear your name.



Take control of the situation by reviewing your report, gathering evidence, and contacting a background check attorney. With the right help, you can correct the mistake, protect your rights, and move closer to the job you deserve.



Don’t let an error hold you back. The law is on your side—and with a skilled attorney in your corner, you’re not alone in the fight.

This content is provided by an independent source for informational purposes only and does not contain legal advice. Consult an attorney or financial advisor when making decisions. This information is provided by legal writers and does not reflect the views or opinions of The Daily Sundial editorial staff.