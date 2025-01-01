Snoop Dogg: From Hip-Hop Legend to CPG Business Titan 

Branded Content by Cosmic Press

Content provided by Gabrielle Curry

Snoop Dogg’s iconic musical career, with twelve top-ten hits, stands out as his biggest accomplishment to date. Since 1993, his success with singles and collaborations has earned him fame and fortune. As of 2024, Snoop Dogg’s net worth is around $160 million.

Though his wealth originated with his musical endeavors, he now profits from a blend of brand partnerships, music royalties, and ownership stakes in various food, beverage, and CPG businesses, including his spirit company Indoggo Gin, and his collaboration with 19 Hands winery.

Indoggo Gin is infused with a blend of botanicals and strawberry flavoring to create a smooth and easy-to-drink gin that appeals to a wide range of consumer palettes. The cannabis-infused product was recently eyed for an acquisition by Tilray valuing the company at $100 million.

Part of Indoggo Gin’s success may be associated with selecting the right manufacturer, co-packer and distributors for the business. Mitch Madoff on Keychain, the food and beverage platform that matches brands with manufacturers, notes,

“Startups, in particular, may struggle with inventory management and demand forecasting. Working with a co-packer can help these brands develop accurate inventory predictions based on their current business phase, ensuring they meet market demands efficiently.”

Keeping up with sales through periods of shifting demand has certainly helped Indoggo Gin stay on track for growth.

Another alcohol venture of Snoop Dogg is his wine collaboration with the Australian brand 19 Crimes. His Cali Red is a refreshing blend of Petite Sirach, Zinfandel, and Merlot and his Cali Rosé brings to mind a refreshing summery day.

However, Snoop doesn’t just want you to sip it up, he wants you to stir it up too, Snoop launched Snoop Loops, his version of Fruit Loops that are gluten-free and sold with plans to donate a portion of their profits to charity.

This brand is underneath the broader umbrella of Broadus Foods which also produces pancake mix, grits, oatmeal, and syrup since 2022. The brand’s focus is on affordability and is a means of giving back to the community – a theme that carries over into other areas of Snoop’s life.

Snoop’s journey from California rapper to business mogul shows his evolution and influence. No matter what venture he has a hand in, his business acumen and ability to secure strategic partnerships allow Snoop Dogg to leave an indelible mark on the food and music industries.

Branded content furnished by our promotional partners. The Daily Sundial editorial staff is not involved in its production. Content does not reflect the views or opinions of the editorial staff.